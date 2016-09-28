‘Nook on the Street, Sept. 27th

Over the past month there has been one alleged sexual assault on campus and then this past week the assaults on joggers on nearby sidewalks. In light of recent cuts to campus police and security, this week we asked students, how do you feel about the incidents on campus?

“It pisses me off, it’s really sad, it sucks that men can’t control themselves. There’s no reason to do that, we know acts like that aren’t right.” -Peter Freymueller, accounting, sophomore





“We just need to be careful and be more aware. Its not even their fault, the fact that they are running is their choice, we should be able to run on campus and feel safe.” -Claire Swanson, elementary education, freshman





“It’s a real sticky situation and obviously the sexual assault is wrong but I think even when you cut police there’s always going to be crime, crime is always going to be there no matter what you do so cutting police might have hurt it but I think a presence might have stopped some of it.” -Derrit Scarcer, business administration, junior





“They are extremely disturbing. I don’t think there’s that much of a correlation between the police cuts and these acts because these things have been going on for years. I think they can do better in trying to prevent these kind of things from happening especially on college campuses because they are really prevalent.” -Harriet Salvador-Smith, biology, sophomore





“Seems like the priorities of the budget cuts should be changed if sexual assaults are a particular danger here, people should feel safe on campus and we should keep our police force, especially if UAF is known to struggle with sexual assaults.” -Isaiah Bowman, anthropology, sophomore





“It makes me a little bit nervous, I’ve definitely been walking around with someone constantly, I don’t like walking by myself. It’s unfortunate, I wish it didn’t happen.” -Lucie Anderson, english, freshman





“This makes me worried but I think we should invest in a more secure and safe campus.” Nils Martinsson, business administration, freshman