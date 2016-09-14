‘Nook on the Street, September 11th

This week we remember 9-11 and ask Nanook Nation, Do you remember 9-11? Where were you and what were you doing?





“My mom dragged me out of bed and showed me the jets doing rounds in the sky.”-Alex Slaymaker, Mechanical Engineering





“My roommate knocked on the door and said ‘Hey did you know that a plane crashed into the World Center tower?’ and I remember my answer was ‘I know.’ Because the weird thing was is that I had a dream about it and so when I said ‘I know,’ it was like it didn’t surprise me.”-Buck Barbieri, Film Studies





“I don’t remember 9/11 itself, but I do remember hearing about 9/11 while I was in elementary school.” –Josh Pharris, Linguistics

“I was at my cousins fifth birthday party.” -Ashley Thornton, Foreign Languages





“I’m from Germany, so that’s where I was… I remember my mom telling me that something bad happened, so it was all over the news in Germany too.”-Nike Bahr, Professional Communications





“I was a sophomore in high school, if I remember right, and I think it was right before band practice we heard one of the twin towers been hit… I watched them both come down live.” -Adam Pfeifer, Fairbanks Community