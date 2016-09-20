‘Nook on the Street, September 20th

The chancellor announced a 10 percent hike in tuition last week. This week we asked students: if you had the choice, would you prefer administration raised tuition or cut programs?





“I think it would be a lot better to raise tuition instead of cutting classes. Currently they have cut quite a bit of art and music programs and I feel like raising tuition would probably help that.”-Emily Ficek, Junior, Biomedical Sciences

from everyone is the best way to handle it."” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_42952″ width=”300″]

“It’s better for everyone to take a part of the financial burden rather than just one group of people. Because otherwise you are going to lose some of your friends or reasons why people want to come to Fairbanks, you may lose really good instructors and programs that have been developing for a really long time too. Probably 10 percent [tuition increase] from everyone is the best way to handle it.” –Tristan Vancise, Sophomore, Computer Science





“I would definitely go against classes being cut. I already went through the economics major being completely scrapped because they didn’t have the money for it. It just seems odd to me that they are having money problems and are cutting the classes that teach people how to use money. Paying for college mostly myself I don’t like it when tuition goes up, but I don’t want classes to be scrapped.” –Taylor Davis, Sophomore, Biological Science





“Last semester my friends in the fisheries program were talking about the possibility of the fisheries program being sent to Juneau. And, if that happened they didn’t want to move to Juneau so they would leave Alaska. So, the UA system would lose their tuition all together because they wouldn’t go to school here. I would rather see tuition be raised than programs be cut.” –Kaylee Stickel, Sophomore, Biology

“Well, for tuition standings since I am paying everything out of pocket and still don’t have any debt yet, a little extra money over the top wouldn’t bother me too much. I haven’t been here long enough to see many of the other classes the college used to have and I would like to see if there any more they would bring back.” –Emmanuel Torres, Junior, Psychology





“I would prefer tuition to go because cutting more program gives less opportunities for students to change their majors and try something new. I think it’s already sad about the programs that have been cut. I like having more options rather than less.” –Jenny Dale, Senior, English





“It sounds like a small number but if you are already paying $9,000, 10 percent is a lot more. So, honestly, I don’t think it would smart, I think there are other ways to do it. I have seen schools run through money and just do fundraisers.” –Ryan Parrish, Freshman, Fisheries