O’Scannell wins ASUAF presidency, fee changes split

ASUAF Senator Molly O’Scannell won her uncontested campaign for student government president in the spring semester election. Dawson Mann was elected to be her vice president.

ASUAF’s proposal to increase and redistribute the student government fee was voted down, with 60 percent of students voting against the referendum. The measure would have increased the ASUAF fee for main campus students from $42 per semester to $60, as well as changing the fee allocation primarily to benefit the Sun Star.

With the referendum voted down, ASUAF and its governance groups will face reduced funding in coming fiscal years due to reduced enrollment.

The referendum to add an “SRC Student Access and Facility Fee” passed with a majority of 57.4 percent in favor of the change. The fee will be $30 a semester, and will apply to UAF and CTC students taking 6 credits or more. The new fee will go to maintaining the Student Recreation Center and provide funding for equipment upgrade, repair and replacement, and will serve as a membership fee for students.

The ASUAF elections closed Friday, March 31 with 16.4 percent of eligible students having voted.