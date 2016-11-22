Photography students shine in state shows

Three campus photography students have picked up recognition in recent statewide juried exhibitions. Kathryn Reichert, Charlotte Peterson and Sarah Manriquez have all had selections of their work shown in gallery shows across the state.

“I’ve always enjoyed photography, but only began to pursue it as something more than an occasional hobby maybe about two years ago,” Kathryn Reichert, a Bachelor of Fine Arts student, said.

Reichert showed work in all three exhibitions. She has also had work accepted in three other national exhibitions this month.

“I find myself drawn to photo manipulation, alternative processes and toy cameras,” Reichert said. “I like the idea of using photography to try to show things that we may imagine or remember rather than trying to faithfully recreate what we see on a daily basis. There are endless ways to experiment with photography and incorporate it into other artistic processes, and that is really what keeps me interested.”

Charlotte Peterson received three Honorable Mentions for her work accepted into Rarefied Light, as well as the Jared Baker Gutsy Art Award in the 64th Parallel exhibition.

“Most of the images that I create are deeply personal,” Peterson said. “[The work is] reflective of my inner being, the parts of me that I tend to hide away from most people. The idea of having my heart out there for all to see is a step towards being open and vulnerable, yet still being guarded.”

Sarah Manriquez had a photograph accepted into the Alaska Positive exhibition. Manriquez, who works as photo editor at the Sun Star, also won a first place award for her photographic work at last April’s Alaska Press Club conference. Manriquez has been making photographs for as long as she can remember.

“At the young age of five, I distinctly recall thumbing through family photos and knowing I had something special in my hands,” Manriquez said. “There is something magical about capturing a single and fleeting moment in an image that you can keep forever.”

64th Parallel was on view at the Bear Gallery during the month of October. Alaska Positive is currently open to the public at the Alaska State Museum, and will tour the state over the next few months. Rarefied Light will remain on view at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage through Nov. 25th, before showing in Fairbanks at the Bear Gallery for the month of December.

64th Parallel, run by the Fairbanks Art Association, accepts work for consideration from any artist in Interior Alaska, working in any visual art medium. Rarefied Light and Alaska Positive, sponsored by the Alaska Photographic Center and the Alaska State Museum, respectively, focus on photographic works. All three exhibitions accepted hundreds of entries for review by nationally recognized working artists. Only a small percentage of the works entered into these exhibitions make it past the judging stage and onto the gallery walls.