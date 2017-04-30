Police Blotter: April 10 – 16





Assault

4/10/2017 5:20 p.m. – A woman on campus attacked a student after an argument over a class they both attend. The Dean of Students was contacted and statements were taken from witnesses.



Theft

4/10/2017 5:08 p.m. – A light bar was stolen from a car parked on 7th Avenue between 3:30 – 5 p.m. Investigation is ongoing.



Traffic Stop

4/12/2017 11:22 a.m. – A driver was found to have a suspended license during a traffic stop on Taku Drive. They were cited for driving with a suspended license and warned about vehicle registration.



Disturbance

4/16/2017 1:55 a.m. – A resident assistant at the Cutler apartment complex heard yelling from inside one of the apartments. An occupant was discovered to be the source of the noise, having returned home from drinking.



Moving Vehicle Violation

4/16/2017 3:23 a.m. – A light pole fell onto a nearby car during University Fire Department ladder training on campus. The owner of the car and risk management were contacted.

Drugs

4/15/2017 8:49 p.m. – A passenger in a parked car near the Aurora Building on Marika was issued a summons for possessing a controlled substance and trespassed from campus for a year.



Vehicle Check

4/16/2017 3:23 a.m. – Railroad security called the department about a car parked next to the railroad tracks. The car was unoccupied and had been there for several days. It was towed to an impound lot, where it was discovered the car had been the subject of a call to the Alaska State Troopers for dangerous driving on the April 14.