Police Blotter: April 17 – 23





Drinking

4/18/2017 6:57 p.m. – A report was submitted about a drunk man at Wood Center’s front desk. He was transported to the hospital.

4/21/2017 4:10 p.m. – An officer came across a drunk underage man around the Cutler Apartment Complex. The man was charged with being a minor consuming alcohol, and alcohol was confiscated by the responding officer.

4/21/2017 4:39 p.m. – A resident assistant told the police about an ongoing party in the Cutler Apartment Complex. One woman at the party was cited for being a minor consuming alcohol, and another was trespassed from the party.

4/21/2017 5:55 p.m. – A drunk older man was harassing students in Wood Center. An officer arrived to talk to him and the man left campus on a bus.

4/21/2017 8:15 p.m. – A report was submitted about a Moore resident in the MBS north lot who would not return to her room. She was cited for being a minor consuming alcohol and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Harassing Communications

4/17/2017 2:14 p.m. – Angry letters were sent to the Bursar’s Office in the Bunnell Building by a student. An officer followed up.



4/23/2017 2:26 p.m. – A man was being followed around campus by his ex-wife, who is not a student. She was trespassed from campus, the man was given information on getting a restraining order and Title IX was contacted.

Drugs

4/21/2017 2:22 a.m. – During a traffic stop on Johansen Expressway, a motorcycle driver was cited for not having a motorcycle license, and for failing to provide proof of insurance. Possible drugs were also found and the driver was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center for probation violation, with further charges pending.