Police Blotter: August 27 to September 7, 2016

Suspicious Circumstances

8/27/2016 3:29 a.m. – UAFPD responded to a report of people skateboarding on top of the SRC. The individuals apologized to the officer.



9/5/2016 10:08 a.m. – A vehicle rolled down the hill in the West Ridge parking lot. UAFPD contacted the owner and impounded the vehicle.

Drugs

9/2/2016 4:04 p.m. – Residence Life reported that marijuana was found in Moore Hall. UAFPD responded and confiscated the marijuana. Residence Life dealt with the offending student.

Sexual Assualt

9/3/2016 3:38 a.m. – Bartlett’s Resident Director reported a possible sexual assault in the dorm. UAFPD responded and interviewed the victim and the suspect. The victim was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. No further threat to the campus was determined.

Domestic Violence

9/5/2016 1:41 a.m. – UAF dispatch center received a 911 call and immediate hang-up. UAFPD responded to the call location with the assistance of Res Life’s Resident Assistants. UAFPD contacted an individual who was found to have made the call. The investigation led to Assault IV domestic violence charges being forwarded to the District Attorney.

Stalking

9/7/2016 5:51 p.m. – UAFPD received a report that a man was following people after they moved to create space for him in the Wood Center. The Dean of Students Laura McCollough contacted the man and trespassed him from the Wood Center until his scheduled meeting with the dean.

