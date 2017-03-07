Police Blotter: Feb 21 – 27





Suspicious Circumstances



2/21/2017 10:44 p.m. – A fist fight broke out in the Nenana Lot. When an officer arrived and talked to the fighters, it was discovered that it was a legitimate boxing match.

2/25/2017 11:35 a.m. – An online fraud attempt was reported. An officer told the person to contact the internet crime center and to stop talking to the fraudster.

Theft

2/22/2017 4:57 p.m. – Gas was reported to be siphoned from a car in the Taku lot.



Intoxicated Person

2/24/2017 6:29 p.m. – A woman was lying on the bench in the MACs bus hut, and looked like she needed help. She was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center.



2/24/2017 9:58 p.m. – A member of the UAF grounds crew saw a man stumbling towards the Fine Arts building. He was found laying on the floor in the men’s room, and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

2/26/2017 5:10 a.m. – A shouting drunk woman in Steven’s Hall was unsuccessfully trying to get to her room. She was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center for disorderly conduct.

Welfare Check

2/22/2017 10:21 p.m. – A child was left at the Bunnell House and was never picked up. A UAF police officer responded and contacted Alaska State Troopers with information to try and find the child’s parents.



Public Contact

2/27/2017 4:19 a.m. – An officer gave a banned person a ride off of campus. They claimed they didn’t know of their campus ban and were told about it by the officer.

