Police Blotter: Feb 6 – 20





Sexual Assault

2/20/2017 4:24 p.m. – A man was removed from The Pub for groping women on the dance floor several nights previously. UAF police were notified and are looking into the case.



Probation Violation

2/9/2017 12:43 a.m. – An officer pulled over a car stopped in the middle of the road in front of the Akasofu Building. The driver, Richard Davis Jr., was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center for failing to register himself as a sex offender.



Suspicious Circumstances

2/9/2017 10:18 p.m. – An officer pulled over a car that was coming from the bio-dump. The driver and passenger admitted to smoking marijuana. Res Life was notified and the driver was cited for driving in violation of their instructional permit.



2/10/2017 4:31 p.m. – A threatening call was made against the HAARP facility earlier in the day. Chief Goetz was forwarded the message, and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft

2/8/2017 2:00 p.m. – Cards were stolen from a wallet in the Murie Building sometime around 10:15 a.m.



2/10/2017 1:38 p.m. – A wallet was stolen from a locker in the SRC sometime after midnight. An officer is looking into it.

2/13/2017 9:03 a.m. – A car was stolen from the Taku lot over winter break. Officers looked around campus, but couldn’t find it.

2/20/2017 1:04 p.m. – A U.S. flag was stolen from the Wood Center on the Feb. 19. The UAF police talked to the suspects and recovered two flags.

Traffic Stop

2/9/2017 11:16 p.m. – A driver was cited for speeding on Alumni Drive. The officer later followed up with them as part of a welfare check.

Moving Vehicle Violation

2/17/2017 6:11 a.m. – A car went over an embankment at the end of Yukon Drive, and the driver was trapped in the car. An officer responded along with an ambulance and UAF grounds crew and risk management were contacted.



2/18/2017 11:38 p.m. – A car hit the electrical box in the Taku parking lot. The driver and passenger were not injured. UAF facilities and risk management were notified.

Intoxicated Individual

2/16/2017 9:25 p.m. – The Pub manager reported a man who was refusing the leave the Pub. An officer arrived and talked to the two drunk men. One was trespassed and the dean of students was contacted for follow-up.