Police Blotter: Jan. 17 – 22





Suspicious Circumstances



1/17/2017 10:24 p.m. – A resident director from Bartlett Hall told the police about a possible off-campus theft and kidnapping from the last Monday. The UAF officers contacted the Fairbanks police department and are currently looking into it.

Sexual Assault

1/20/2017 3:10 p.m. – A third party reported a sexual assault from September or October of 2016, possibly occurring on the UAF campus. Title IX office was notified and the investigation is on-going.

Cars & Driving

1/17/2017 4:13 p.m. – A car was pulled over outside of the Chapman Building. It turned out that the driver was the same person that was pulled over the previous Friday, and was cited again for driving with a suspended license.

1/22/2017 12:56 a.m. – During a traffic stop for equipment violations, the passenger was discovered to have an outstanding warrant. He was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and issued a citation for not having any proof of insurance.

Intoxicated Person

1/22/2017 4:08 a.m. – A resident assistant in Skarland reported a resident of the dorms locked in a bathroom. The person inside was later charged with underage drinking.

Theft

1/17/2017 9:17 p.m. – A car in the Fine Arts parking lot was broken into and its contents were stolen.



1/19/2017 1:19 a.m. – A snowboard was left at the UAF temp sign on Alumni Drive and Farmer’s Loop. They went back to get it half an hour later to find it missing.