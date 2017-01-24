Police Blotter: Jan. 7 – 17





Disturbance

1/13/2017 9:19 a.m. – A student was yelling at staff in Signer’s Hall. An officer arrived and the dean of students was told about the situation.



1/17/2017 12:35 a.m. – Shouting and crying was heard from a house in Hess Village. An officer arrived and found people arguing, but nobody was reported assaulted.

Driving

1/7/2017 12:22 a.m. – A driver was stopped for an equipment malfunction. After being stopped, she was arrested for driving while under the influence and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

1/8/2017 1:03 a.m. – A driver was pulled over on Farmers Loop Road for driving under the influence. She was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center for a DUI.

1/13/2017 2:05 p.m. – A driver was cut off in front of Signer’s Hall. The offending driver was found and pulled over, then discovered to be driving with a suspended license and no insurance.



1/15/2017 1:40 a.m. – A driver on Danby Road was pulled for driving under the influence. She was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with a DUI.

1/17/2017 2:59 a.m. – A man was stopped on Alumni Drive after running a red light. He was cited for failure to stop, as well as for driving without a license.

Fraud

1/6/2017 7:02 p.m. – Someone at the UAF Power Plant reported debit and credit card information being stolen. Investigators found the suspect and charges were forwarded to the District Attorney.



Motorist Assist

1/8/2017 10:01 p.m. – An officer was waved down by a motorist on Alumni Drive whose vehicle had slid off the road. The officer was able to help the motorist get underway.



1/8/2017 10:17 p.m. – Someone requested help jumpstarting a vehicle. An officer helped get the car started and out of the Murie parking lot.

1/8/2017 12:08 p.m. – Someone called in about a person trying to dig their vehicle out from under the snow. An officer responded to assist and gave the individual a citation. The car was impounded for lack of insurance.



Theft

1/7/2017 12:55 p.m. – Items were reported being taken from a car in the Old University Park sometime between 9 – 11:30 a.m. Investigation is ongoing.



1/16/2017 10:22 a.m. – A report was submitted of the lenses being taken from the front of a car in the Taku Lot. Police are investigating.