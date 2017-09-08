Police Blotter: July 28 – August 28

Civil Problem

8/3/2017 11:23 a.m. – The homeless camps behind Sunrise Bagel on College Road were cleared out. Police Chief notified the people living there that they had 24 hours to move out, and left cards at those camps that had no people in them.



Theft

8/16/2017 8:12 p.m. – Items were taken from a wallet in the Student Rec Center. A suspect was identified and admitted to the theft when contacted. Restitutions were made and the thief was trespassed from campus.

8/21/2017 8:45 a.m. – Milk and condiments were stolen from the barista counter in the Museum of the North after closing down. The manager of the counter will be contacted about pressing charges.

Suspicious Circumstances

8/2/2017 4:19 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of a person pushing around another person and using pepper spray. By the time the officer arrived, the person had already left. A report was filed and investigation is ongoing.



8/3/2017 2:51 a.m. – During a patrol of the Taku lot, an officer came across used needles and other drug-related items.

8/14/2017 3:19 p.m. – A report was submitted about a potentially unstable student in Signer’s Hall. The student was escorted out of the building to a shuttle bus, and there will be a follow up with the Dean of Students.

8/16/2017 2:46 p.m. – A man entered an unlocked apartment in the Hess Village in the middle of the previous night. There was no threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

8/25/2017 2:43 p.m. – A complainant reported a man peeking into the lobby windows of McIntosh Hall. The man was transported home, and trespassed from all of UAF.

Motor Vehicle Violations

8/23/2017 11:16 p.m. – An officer saw a car swerving and driving off of campus at dangerous speeds. Alaska State Troopers were notified, and the car was found rolled over on Sheep Creek. The driver, Cassandra Charlie of Dover, Delaware, was cited for having no proof of insurance, with further charges pending for driving under the influence.



8/5/2017 12:20 a.m. – A car was stopped on University Avenue due to a REDDI report. The driver was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The driver was not under the influence, but was in violation of probation, and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center after being cleared from the hospital.

8/5/2017 10:00 p.m. – Two sports bikes were stopped on Airport Way for a moving violation. One of the drivers, Joseph I. Cross, was cited for speeding, and the other driver, Lawrence D. Tutton, was cited for speeding and for not having insurance.

Weapons Offense

8/5/2017 12:20 a.m. – A cab driver called in about a problematic passenger. An investigating officer took the passenger, Phillip R. Jolley, to Fairbanks Correctional Center for failing to inform the officer of a loaded firearm they had in their back pocket.

