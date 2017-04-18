Police Blotter: March 27 – April 9





Missing Person

4/5/2017 11:27 p.m. – The Resident Assistant at Bartlett Hall was concerned for a student that they had not been able to contact for several days. An officer was able to talk to the student in Colorado via a relative’s phone. He said he will not be returning to UAF.

Harassing Communications

4/7/2017 9:23 a.m. – Mail services at the Constitution Hall Post Office have been receiving several unknown, creepy calls. Investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Circumstances

4/1/2017 8:01 p.m. – The police were contacted about upskirt pictures being taken in the Wood Center. An officer arrived, talked to the suspect and found that they are a minor. No photos were found on their phone, but the parents were contacted, an apology letter was written by the suspect and they was trespassed from campus until they turn 18.

Theft

3/27/2017 12:07 p.m. – Someone was stealing money in the Patty Center. An officer found the suspect and trespassed them from campus.



3/29/2017 5:34 p.m. – A person called the police about their wife’s phone being stolen. The phone was found off-campus and the investigation is ongoing.

MVA

3/27/2017 10:24 p.m. – A dangerous driver on Tanana Loop Road was reported by the Alaska State Troopers. A UAF officer tried to pull over the car, but it took off, finally stopping at the Harper Building on Geist Road. The driver, Madison N. Smith, of Fairbanks, was arrested for failing to stop and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center. She was charged with violating her conditions of release.

3/31/2017 4:13 p.m. – A car was stopped by the Holiday Gas Station on Geist Road for speeding. The driver was also found to be driving with a revoked license and to be violating the conditions of their release. He was issued a summons, then sent on his way.



Intoxicated Person

4/2/2017 1:53 a.m. – Moore Hall resident assistant reported a resident running around, yelling and smacking windows. He was transported to the hospital.

4/2/2017 9:35 a.m. – A person used a fake ID to enter The Pub. They were trespassed and additional charges are pending.