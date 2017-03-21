Police Blotter: March 7 – 14





Harassing Communication

3/11/2017 1:13 p.m. – A swastika was found drawn on a board in the Gruening Building. An officer talked to the people who found it and checked nearby classrooms for possible suspects.



Criminal Trespass

3/7/2017 1:03 p.m. – A man was found in a room in Reichardt while the fire alarm was going off. The man was not evacuating and was arrested for criminal trespass.

3/12/2017 4:16 p.m. – A man took two things from the Campus Cache while it was not open and left money on the counter. An officer found the man, slightly intoxicated. Residence Life was contacted for a follow-up.

Car Violations

3/10/2017 7:03 a.m. – A parked car was blocking the roadway on Tanana Loop. The owner was contacted and the car was towed.

3/10/2017 12:35 p.m. – A car hit another car in the Reichardt parking lot. An officer contacted the owner of the damaged car and information was exchanged.

3/13/2017 12:24 a.m. – A car was stopped on Thompson Drive for not having headlights. The driver did not have insurance and the car ended up being towed.

3/13/2017 7:33 a.m. – A car was pulled over on University Avenue. The driver was found to be driving without a license and was issued a summons.

Theft

3/14/2017 9:02 a.m. – A bag of tools was stolen from the UAF Physical Plant sometime around Thanksgiving. An itemized list of the stolen items was provided to the UAF police.



Welfare Check

3/10/2017 12:22 a.m. – A Resident Assistant in MBS was concerned about a possibly suicidal person. An officer arrived and the person was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The Dean of Students was contacted for a follow-up.



Intoxicated Person

3/13/2017 2:39 p.m. – A man was found sleeping in the old University Park Building and was taken to a rescue mission.



3/12/2017 11:15 p.m. – A Community Service Officer found a drunk man sleeping in the Engineering Building. An officer responded and took him to his dorm room. The man was given a disorderly conduct warning and Residence Life was contacted.