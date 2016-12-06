Police Blotter: Nov. 13 – 29





Disorderly Conduct

11/12/2016 5:54 p.m. – The police were called by a student in the wood center, who said another student was being harassed by four teenagers. Officers are currently investigating.



11/17/2016 10:13 a.m. – A person in Signer’s Hall was removed from campus and given a disorderly conduct warning after being hostile towards an employee there. When the person ignored the warning and continued, they were taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Drugs

11/16/2016 2:32 p.m. – Information was given to the police about drug distribution around the Cutler apartment complex and an investigation was started.

Found Property

11/21/2016 3:16 p.m. – Various items were found in a snow bank near the Admin Services building and search patrols were sent to the area to look for more.



11/23/2016 11:21 p.m. – An unsecured bicycle was found in the Taku lot. The owner was contacted and the bike was moved.

Intoxicated Person

11/20/2016 2:01 a.m. – A cab driver called the department concerned for his passenger, as she was intoxicated and not dressed for the weather. An officer located the woman and transported her to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

11/20/2016 5:46 a.m. – A resident assistant called emergency medical services about a man who wasn’t waking up in Bartlett Hall. He was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Moving Vehicle Accident

11/16/2016 3:27 p.m. – A car hit a light pole on the Sheep Creek exit. Officers found debris from the vehicle and the light pole in a nearby ditch and started their investigation to finding the vehicle owner responsible.



11/22/2016 5:12 p.m. – A driver called in, saying they had scraped another vehicle while backing out of a parking lot. An officer contacted the owner of the damaged car.

11/29/2016 9:25 a.m. – A driver hit a heater pole in the Patty Center parking lot and immediately notified police and facilities services.

Stalking

11/28/2016 11:13 a.m. – A man was reported as stalking a female student. He had been waiting outside of her classes, as well as at other places on campus. He was contacted and told to not make contact with the woman in any way.



Theft

11/17/2016 9:18 a.m. – A bicycle was stolen from the bike rack outside of Moore Hall. The bike was last seen on Nov. 11 and the lock was found to have been cut.



11/22/2016 10:22 p.m. – People saw someone stealing a bike from the rack outside of MBS and informed the police. The person was contacted and the bike was recovered. Charges are currently pending.

11/28/2016 2:41 p.m. – A lightbar was stolen from a truck in the MBS parking lot somewhere between Nov. 22 – 28. Officers are currently investigating the issue to find the vehicle suspected to be involved.

11/28/2016 4:13 p.m. – A report was submitted of a bike missing from a bike rack outside of the Wood Center. Investigation is ongoing.

Vandalism

11/17/2016 10:13 a.m. – An investigation began concerning car tires that had been slashed two weeks prior in the Signer’s Hall parking lot.



Welfare Check

11/21/2016 12:53 a.m. – A caller requested a welfare check on a suicidal friend. The friend was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for care.

