Police Blotter: Nov 25 – Oct 1

Traffic Stop

10/1/2017 5:59 a.m. – Brandford A. Grady, 26 years old of Fairbanks was pulled over on Sheep Creek Road. He was issued a summons for driving while his license is suspended, and having expired registration, as well as being cited for a lack of proof of insurance.

Theft

9/25/2017 12:27 p.m. – A bike was stolen from outside the music department the previous evening.



Found Property

9/30/2017 2:31 a.m. – A bicycle was found lying on the ground outside of the Akasofu building, and was taken to the UAF police department for safekeeping.



Suspicious Circumstances

9/25/2017 5:02 p.m. – A man was found camping in the Elvey Building. An officer talked to him about where he can and cannot sleep and store items.



9/29/2017 10:22 a.m. – An officer checked up on a reportedly non-responsive man in a car outside of the Large Animal Research Station. The man was just listening to music while sleeping, and left the area after talking to the officer.

Drugs

9/25/2017 9:57 p.m. – An officer talked to several people smoking marijuana in a car in the MBS North Lot. All people involved were over 21 and none were driving. The people in the car were informed of UA policy concerning smoking marijuana.



Welfare Check

10/1/2017 9:37 a.m. – An officer investigated reports of several people bothering students at various locations on campus, including bus stops.

Civil Standby

9/27/2017 1:10 p.m. – The Dean of Students contacted a man who was being overly loud in Wood Center. Police are helping the Dean of Students and General Counsel in reviewing what happened.



Criminal Trespass

9/28/2017 5:08 p.m. – A man was reported to be trying to get into The Pub with a fake ID. An officer arrived to check on it, and found the ID was not fake.



9/30/2017 2:10 p.m. – An officer trespassed a man from UAF campus after he was found in an area he should not be in the Agricultural Farm.