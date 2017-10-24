Police Blotter: Oct. 10 – 16

Assault

10/14/2017 1:06 a.m. – A community service officer at the O’Neill Building was frightened by a drunk man. A cab was called, and the man was trespassed from UAF. Charges are not being pressed.



Minor Consuming



10/10/2017 5:50 a.m. – A minor in Bartlett Hall was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after drinking alcohol and calling 911.

10/14/2017 1:26 a.m. – A vomiting man in Moore Hall was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

10/15/2017 4:18 a.m. – A woman in Moore Hall was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center after a resident director called in about the intoxicated minor.

Suspicious Circumstances

10/10/2017 2:30 p.m. – A student in Harwood Hall admitted to removing a smoke alarm from their dorm room. The alarm will be restored by the UAF Alarm Shop.



Traffic Stop

8/16/2017 4:30 a.m. – A traffic stop from August was updated when it was found that the driver had used a fake ID card. Investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are being debated.

Criminal Trespass

10/11/2017 12:36 a.m. – A man trespassed from campus was found waiting in the entryway to The Pub after hours.



10/12/2017 12:35 p.m. – An officer escorted a trespassed man who had been found on campus to the Office of the Dean of Students. The man then left campus on foot.

Missing Person

10/11/2017 2:46 p.m. – Residence Life tried to contact a student who had been last seen a week ago, but couldn’t get in contact. An officer eventually talked to the student the next day after trying to contact them and leaving messages for them.



Lost Property

10/13/2017 4:52 p.m. – A person came to the police department to report losing their wallet four days prior, as well as their keys and phone that morning. All items were reported having been lost on campus. Investigation is ongoing.

Welfare Check

10/13/2017 8:56 p.m. – A person who has been trespassed from campus was found on a phone in the Fine Arts Complex, yelling. Their trespass is being updated.

10/16/2017 10:53 p.m. – A homeless man was found sleeping in the Wood Center laundry room with blood on his face from an old injury. He was advised not to sleep in any building on campus and told to leave after his laundry was done.