Police Blotter: Oct 10 – 19

Sexual Assault

10/19/2016 8:07 p.m. – A third party submitted a report of a sexual assault. When contacted, the victim stated it occurred on July 16, 2016. UAF police contacted Resident Life, Title IX offices and the Dean of Students, and began an investigation into the incident.

Drugs

10/18/2015 1:15 p.m. – A resident assistant in Moore Hall reported the possible existence of drugs in a dorm room. Officer responded and assisted the RA with the inquiry.



Found Property

10/14/2016 1:31 p.m. – Individual turned in mail to the police department that had been found on a trail near Ballaine Lake. UAF police officer contacted Alaska State Troopers for information on any other reports of mail thefts in the area.

Minor Consuming

10/14/2016 11:09 – A report of an underage party taking place at the MacLean House was submitted. An officer responded and Resident Life was contacted. One highly intoxicated person was transported away by Emergency Medical Services and two minor consuming citations were issued. An officer is following up on the involvement of others present.

Suspicious Circumstances

10/12/2016 2:12 p.m. – Firefighter reported circumstances taking place within the Fire Department. Police responded and resolved the incident.



10/17/2016 5:49 p.m. – An individual was reported to be screaming on the bike path. An officer responded and made contact with the individual.

10/18/2016 4:38 p.m. – A report of a male known for breaking into houses around the Goldstream area being seen on Tea Fields Trail was submitted. Officer responded and searched the area, but did not make contact with the male.

Theft

10/12/2016 4:05 p.m. – Complainant reported the theft of a bicycle from either the Skarland or Wood Center bike rack. Investigation is ongoing.



10/19/2016 5:39 – Reports were submitted of bicycle taken from bike rack outside of McIntosh Hall sometime between the evening of the 18 and the morning of the 19. Investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Incident

10/18/2016 4:48 p.m. – A report that a car had backed up into another car outside of Signers Hall before leaving the area was submitted. The owner of the hit vehicle was contacted, and stated that the dent found in the car was pre-existing. However, there was a new “tiny scratch” found. Investigation is ongoing.



10/19/2016 11:17 p.m. – A car was pulled over for failure to stop at a sign on University Avenue. The vehicle was impounded for having no insurance and a citation was issued for driving with a suspended license to the driver.

Welfare Check

10/10/2016 3:29 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of a possible suicidal student in Moore Hall and made contact. Resident Life was also contacted. Follow-up is continuing.

10/16/2016 3:11 a.m. – A report was made that an individual in the Sustainable Village was highly intoxicated and may be in need of Emergency Medical Services. Officer responded and made contact.

10/19/2016 12:54 p.m. – Fairbanks Police Department passed on a call for a possible suicidal male in the MBS complex. An officer went to the dorm room, but found nobody there. The officer later made contact with the student, who stated he had been joking and a friend took it seriously.