Police Blotter: Oct. 16 – 24

Harassing Communication

10/23/2017 10:28 a.m. – An email was sent to the police department, a man had been touching and harassing residents of Moore Hall. The victims and the suspect were all contacted.



Lost Property

10/16/2017 6:13 p.m. – A student mistakenly took another student’s cell phone. The cell phone was not stolen or missing, and was later returned.



MVA

10/16/2017 7:50 p.m. – There was a collision on the hill next to Cutler Apartments. Nobody was hurt and everyone involved exchanged information.



10/17/2017 6:53 p.m. – A Resident Life car was hit by another car in the gravel area outside of Skarland Hall. UA Risk, which helps out with adverse and dangerous situations around campus, were contacted.

10/21/2017 11:17 a.m. – A car in the Ballaine parking lot was hit by another car. Security camera footage is being looked at to try and find more information.

Traffic Stop

10/19/2017 3:17 a.m. – During a traffic stop on Tanana Loop, Amanda G. Long was cited for driving with a revoked license and for having no proof of insurance.



Suspicious Circumstances

10/19/2017 12:42 p.m. – A suspicious man was seen in an office in the Fine Arts building, then in Wood Center, and then around the KSUA office. Eventually an officer found him in the woods and he was trespassed from campus.



10/20/2017 12:59 p.m. – A man in a car has been following a woman from a city transit station to campus while she rides the bus. The bus driver confirmed what she said and a suspect was identified.

10/21/2017 9:33 a.m. – A wrecked, abandoned car was found in the lower parking lot. The owner was contacted and the car was towed.

10/24/2017 4:07 p.m. – A student came to the police department to talk to an officer about something that had happened off-campus with another student. The student was given advocate resources and assistance.

Vandalism

10/20/2017 8:27 a.m. – An officer looking into reports of vandalism in the Old University Park Building determined that there had been no vandalism. A classroom sign had fallen of its own accord, and the ceiling and sprinklers had caulk and mold showing through them. The fire department was contacted to check up on the sprinklers.



Intoxicated Person

10/21/2017 3:52 a.m. – A drunk man was found sleeping in the entryway of the Rasmuson Library and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center to sleep it off.



Theft

10/23/2017 4:17 p.m. – A trailer parked behind Old University Park was broken into, although nothing was stolen. Investigation is ongoing.



Fall

10/24/2017 12:50 p.m. – A person fell near the Constitution Hall Post Office and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in an ambulance.

