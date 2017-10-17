Police Blotter: Oct 2 – 7

Found Property

10/2/2017 9:39 a.m. – Police picked up bikes that were found outside the CTC Building for safekeeping.



Theft

10/6/2017 3:23 p.m. – A backpack and some other things were stolen from a student on Sept. 29. The student reported that it had been stolen while they were in the SRC, but investigation revealed that the student had left the building with the items.



Suspicious Circumstances

10/2/2017 8:28 a.m. – An older man has been trespassed for coming into the Rasmuson Library for the past week and making staff uncomfortable. Staff were also given contact information for the Title IX Office.



10/5/2017 1:13 p.m. – The UAF drone program saw a suspicious, unknown drone being flown in the area around the Agricultural Farm. The person flying it could not be found.

10/7/2017 7:11 p.m. – A man was talking to himself and trying to get into the equipment area. An officer took him to Fairbanks Medical Hospital for protective custody.

10/7/2017 11:34 p.m. – Five people were seen walking through the Power Plant. Several of the people who weren’t associated with UAF were trespassed from campus, and two students were trespassed, except for classes.

Welfare Check

10/3/2017 3:59 a.m. – Someone was found sleeping in the Hess Village parking lot and released to a relative after being cleared by medical services.



MVA

10/6/2017 5:23 p.m. – A person hit a pole with a motorbike, then was cited for not having proof of insurance and for the crash.

Vandalism

10/6/2017 11:43 a.m. – Multiple cars were vandalized near the Aurora Building.

