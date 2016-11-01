Police Blotter: Oct. 21 – 24





Agency Assist

10/23/2016 5:26 a.m. – A vehicle was reported to be on fire in the Lower Dorms parking lot. An officer responded, and facilities were contacted about the fire. The electrical shop was also notified about a head bolt heater near the fire. The fire marshal, as well as the owner of the vehicle and the adjacent vehicle, were notified.



Alarms

10/22/2016 3:11 p.m. – A smoke alarm went off in Bartlett Hall, causing an evacuation. The UAF Fire Department responded and found smoking cooking oil.



DUI



10/21/2016 1:24 a.m. – The UAF Police Department was notified of a drunk driver by the Alaska State Troopers. An officer responded and talked to the 27-year old driver, Joel S. Marth of Fairbanks. Marth was arrested for driving under the influence, transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with a DUI.



Motor Vehicle Accident

10/22/2016 3:57 p.m. – Officers were contacted about two vehicles with hazard lights blinking on Tanana and Farmers Loop. A tow truck was already there when an officer arrived.



10/22/2016 7:30 p.m. – A vehicle spun out of control and hit an electrical box outside of the Duckering building. A UAF officer responded, and notified the electrical shop of the damage. The driver was cited for speeding, photos were taken of the damage and risk management will be contacted with the report.

Reckless Driving

10/21/2016 10:15 a.m. – Reckless driving was reported in the Museum of the North parking lot, based on video surveillance. An officer responded and gave a warning to the driver. The dean of students was contacted for follow-up.

Welfare Check

10/23/2016 2:29 a.m. – Officers were notified about a person in Bartlett Hall who was too intoxicated to care for themselves. An officer checked on the individual and released the student to their roommate.

Drugs

10/23/2016 1:14 a.m. – The resident director received a text regarding people smoking marijuana in a vehicle in the MBS North lot. An officer responded and talked to the people, all of whom admitted to smoking in the car. One of them was not affiliated with UAF and was trespassed. The other two will be disciplined by Res Life.