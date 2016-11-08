Police Blotter: Oct 23 – Oct 31





Assault

10/29/2016 11:59 p.m. – A shot was fired and a fight broke out outside of Cutler Apartments. The people involved escaped in a silver car before officers arrived. No one was injured, and the officers were able to identify the vehicle and the people involved. The suspects were later stopped at Fort Wainwright, and 24-year old Dijon L. Martin of Fairbanks was arrested. Martin was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with two cases of felony assault, with additional charges pending.



Agency Assist

10/29/2016 4:40 a.m. – A resident assistant reported a fight in the parking lot of Moore Hall. The people involved in the fight drove off, leaving behind a trail of blood. An officer responded and talked to a man who was potentially involved in the fight. He denied a fight occurred, despite his injuries. An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.



10/29/2016 5:33 a.m. – A resident assistant in Stevens Hall reported a resident vomiting earlier in the day and not responding to knocks on her door. A university officer responded and got into the room using bolt cutters. An ambulance transported the student off campus.

Disturbance

10/30/2016 2:07 a.m. – An officer responded to Moore Hall after a fight broke out between two roommates. Both were given disorderly conduct warnings for the fight.

Fraud

10/25/2016 4:07 p.m. – Someone in Signer’s Hall reported possible fraudulent charges on a credit card. Officers investigated and suggested the complainant put in a report through the federal reporting system.

Harassing Communications

10/28/2016 4:02 p.m. – A person at the Biological Research and Diagnostic Facility reported receiving suspicious phone calls. An officer responded and interviewed the complainant.



Intoxicated Person

10/29/2016 3:53 p.m. – A resident assistant reported a drunk person at Skarland Hall who was unable to answer questions. An officer responded and the individual was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center.



10/30/2016 1:12 a.m. – A complaint was submitted about a drunk man attempting to enter the women’s restroom in Moore Hall. The complainant also said that the man had groped them, and that he was now locked in his room. An officer responded and transported the man to Fairbanks Correctional Center. Additional charges are pending.

Minor Consuming

10/29/2016 1:17 a.m. – The resident director on duty reported someone unresponsive in a vehicle in the North Cutler parking lot. UAF police responded, and found the person not responding to them knocking on the windows or flashing lights. EMS was requested, but the person left the vehicle on his own and returned to his dorm on foot after being cited for consuming alcohol as a minor.



Moving Vehicle Accident

10/27/2016 1:35 p.m. – A person contacted officers over their car being hit outside of Signer’s Hall while they were in class. A note was left on the car and officers are currently contacting everyone involved.

10/31/2016 3:15 a.m. – A parked car was hit in the lot outside MBS causing some minor damage. The owner of the moving vehicle left a note on the parked car. An officer contacted both owners so that they could exchange insurance information and recorded the damage.

Suspicious Circumstances

10/21/2016 11:31 p.m. – An officer responded to and investigated a report of a suspicious man at the MACS bus hut.



10/27/2016 12:37 p.m. – An envelope with a strange address was reported at Constitution Hall. UAF Police opened the letter and found fifteen pages of political ramblings. No indication of the letter’s origin or writer was found.

10/28/2016 6:56 a.m. – A report was submitted that between 2:30 and 6:20 a.m. a car had been rummaged through and was found running with the doors open. Nothing was reported missing from the car.

10/29/2016 7:10 p.m. – A van was reported in the Lower Dorms parking lot that appeared to have two people smoking marijuana inside of it. An officer responded, and spoke to the owner of the car.

Theft

10/29/2016 5:33 a.m. – A purse was possibly stolen at the UAF Pub. The owner of the purse says it held around $2,300.



Traffic Incident

10/29/2016 12:32 a.m. – A vehicle hit a light pole and some stairs on Taku Drive before leaving the area. A license plate number and vehicle description were recorded by a witness and Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks Police Department were notified. The Fairbanks Police Department later found the vehicle crashed on Turner Street. Facilities Services were contacted for damages, and the driver was issued a DUI. Witness statements were taken by UAF Police.



Welfare Check

10/23/2016 4:29 p.m. – A report was submitted of a potentially disturbed person, but was cancelled after they returned to their home.



10/29/2016 3:01 a.m. – A resident assistant in Cutler Apartments requested a welfare check on some people living there. One was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by an ambulance and the two others were given disorderly conduct warnings.