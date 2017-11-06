Police Blotter: Oct 24 – 30

Suspicious Circumstances

10/24/2017 4:15 pm – A man in the Sustainable Village called 911 to report another man following him around and trying kill him. The caller escaped on a bike and the suspect was taken into custody.



10/28/2017 3:35 am – A man tried to enter a student’s dorm room in Skarland Hall. The residents of the room pushed him out and contacted the resident assistant. Officers tried to find the man, but couldn’t locate him. Investigation is ongoing.

Driving with Invalid License

10/27/2017 2:02 am – During a traffic stop on Dead End Alley, Michael Fielder, 21 of Fairbanks, was cited for driving with a revoked license.



10/28/2017 7:44 am – A car was pulled over after someone called in to report a dangerous driver. The driver, Frances Davis, 23, of Fairbanks, was cited for driving with a suspended license.

Welfare Check

10/28/2017 11:40 pm – A drunk man stepped out onto the road in front of an oncoming car on Tanana Loop. He was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center for a sleep off.



10/30/2017 7:59 pm – An officer checked on a first grader waiting for a school bus on North Chandalar Drive.

Traffic Stop

10/29/2017 3:30 am – During a traffic stop on Tanana Loop, the driver was found to be driving while drunk. The car was impounded and charges were referred to the District Attorney.



Harassing Communications

10/29/2017 11:38 am – Someone called in a complaint about being asked to leave Davis Concert Hall by faculty.

