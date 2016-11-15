Police Blotter: Oct. 31 – Nov. 12





Agency Assist

11/1/2016 2:21 p.m. – An officer arrived at Wood Center to help an unresponsive woman and transported her to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

11/9/2016 5:36 a.m. – The Office of Child Services reported a young child possibly left alone at their home at the MacLean Housing. Campus housing checked for the family name, but found a different current address, with nobody there when UAF officers tried to make contact with them.

11/10/2016 3:18 p.m. – UAF Police helped Alaska State Troopers attempting to locate a suspect in several sexual abuse cases. The suspect was not found on campus, but turned themselves into Alaska State Troopers. They were banned from all University of Alaska system campuses.

Intoxicated Person

11/4/2016 8:28 p.m. – A man found sleeping in the Wood Center Pub refused a cab ride off-campus and yelled at staff. An officer responded and the man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by an ambulance.

11/10/2016 7:45 p.m. – Pub staff found the same person from a previous event passed out outside of the Pub again. An ambulance arrived along with an officer, they were banned from campus and the Wood Center was contacted for a follow-up.

Moving Vehicle Accident

10/31/2016 1:05 p.m. – A car rolled backwards and hit another car in the Reichardt parking lot. An officer responded and gave both owners information exchange forms.



10/31/2016 10:50 a.m. – A gray SUV repeatedly hit a car in the Signer’s Hall parking lot while trying to park. A UAF officer responded and contacted the owner of the SUV.

11/2/2016 11:57 a.m. – A report was submitted of a car damaged in the CTC Parking Garage. An officer responded and investigated the issue.

11/3/2016 3:09 p.m. – A car was damaged in the Haida Lot. An officer responded, and took pictures. Investigation is ongoing.

11/11/2016 7:08 a.m. – A UAF police officer’s vehicle was involved in an accident on Cowles Road. The Fairbanks Police Department responded.

11/12/2016 1:36 p.m. – A multi-car accident happened on Farmer’s Loop Road. One of the vehicles involved was an official UAF vehicle. The 29-year old driver, Elliot M. Cruikshank of Fairbanks, was found to be driving while intoxicated. Cruikshank was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with a DUI, Driving While License Revoked and No Insurance.

Reckless Driving

11/4/2016 2:10 p.m. – A car was reported to be doing donuts in the Museum of the North parking lot. An officer responded, but they had already left. Using video surveillance of the car, the officer was able to contact the owner of the vehicle and set up a time for them to come to the station for an interview.



Suspicious Circumstances

11/2/2016 8:53 a.m. – A report was submitted of two men in the flag of circles the day before. An officer contacted the primary person involved who said that the men had been intoxicated and were harassing people for food and money.



11/3/2016 9:42 a.m. – A report was submitted of research items missing from the Murie building. An officer investigated and found they had been moved by staff while they were cleaning.

11/3/2016 4:27 p.m. – A possible suicide note was found at the Fine Arts Complex. The matter is under investigation.

11/10/2016 9:17 a.m. – A resident of Hess Village found strange tracks and disturbed snow leading up to the deck. An officer responded, and found that an animal had made the tracks.

Theft

11/2/2016 7:23 a.m. – An officer investigated a report about a phone stolen from the men’s locker room in the SRC at some point the night before.



11/5/2016 1:23 p.m. – A contractor from the UAF Power Plant came to the police department to file a report concerning items that had been stolen from the work site. An officer went to the scene to collect evidence and take pictures. Investigation ongoing.



Welfare Check

11/8/2016 10:40 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated woman at Hess Village. An officer responded to find her screaming. Emergency Medical Services arrived to evaluate the situation.



11/9/2016 2:27 p.m. – UAF Police helped Res Life and Health and Counseling with a welfare issue and risk assessment.

Found Property

11/4/2016 2:31 p.m. – Bikes that have been reported missing over the last few months were found in the woods near West Valley High School and were picked up by the police.

11/10/2016 11:56 a.m. – Another of the bikes that had been reported missing was found to have been left at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.