Police Blotter: Oct 31 – Nov 13

Suspicious Circumstances

10/31/2017 3:28 p.m. – A man suspected to be drunk was threatening another person in Gruening Building. The man refused to talk to an officer and was trespassed from campus.



11/1/2017 4:02 p.m. – Employees at The Pub filed a report about multiple people attempting to use fake IDs. An officer is investigating and anyone caught using fake IDs will be trespassed from The Pub.

11/3/2017 4:29 p.m. – Someone called the police department saying they wanted to damage UAF remote site transmitters. The FBI and state troopers have been notified.

11/10/2017 7:15 p.m. – An officer patrolled Rasmuson Library after staff reported a man trying to camp out under stairs in the library. The man could not be found.

Drugs

11/2/2017 12:17 a.m. – An officer investigated a car in the Haida Lot smelling of marijuana. Marijuana was seized from the two occupants of the car, and residence life was contacted.



11/4/2017 10:36 p.m. – During a warrant arrest in the Chapman Building, Sherry A. Druck, age 40 of Fairbanks, resisted arrest and attacked an officer. Multiple state troopers arrived to assist with the arrest, and Druck was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center. “Possible drugs” were found on her person and further charges are pending.

Traffic Stop

11/2/2017 1:08 a.m. – An officer responded to a report of a dangerous driver leaving the Sustainable Village. The driver claimed to be having tire problems, and was cited for not stopping at a stop sign and expired registration.



11/11/2017 1:10 a.m. – During a traffic stop, Sameen S. Bhullar, age 22 of Fairbanks, was found to be driving while intoxicated and was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Stalking

11/2/2017 6:36 p.m. – A student who was stalking an employee at the Campus Cache was trespassed from the cache, and the employee was given information about Title IX and domestic violence.



Welfare Check



11/3/2017 3:26 p.m. – An officer transported a drunk man from Wickersham Hall to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.



Theft

11/5/2017 9:58 a.m. – A bicycle was stolen from outside of Skarland Hall sometime after dinner the night before. An officer found tracks leading away and identified a possible suspect.



11/6/2017 10:53 a.m. – A student reported the theft of medication from their room the night before. UAF Health and Counseling was contacted for follow-up and the report was retracted by the student.

11/6/2017 5:01 p.m. – Glass orbs were taken from around Wood Center. A suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Sexual Assault

11/11/2017 1:45 p.m. – An anonymous, third-party report was submitted about a sexual assault that occurred on campus.



Minor Consuming

11/8/2017 1:15 p.m. – A drunk woman was walking down North Chandalar Avenue with another woman. One woman was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the other was cited for consuming alcohol underage.



11/9/2017 4:37 a.m. – Two students were drinking in a Bartlett Hall dorm room and not responding to resident directors knocking on the door. An officer responded and both students were cited for consuming alcohol underage.

MVA

11/8/2017 2:56 p.m. – A hit and run happened in the Skarland Hall parking lot the day before. An officer took photos and the investigation is ongoing.



11/12/2017 2:51 p.m. – A woman reported that someone had hit her car the night before in the MBS Lot the night before. The owner of the suspected car was contacted and insurance information was exchanged.