Police Blotter: Oct 5. – Oct. 10

Agency Assist

10/9/2016 7:30 p.m. – UAF Police Department received a call from the Orem Utah Police Department concerning a suicide possibly involving or witnessed by a UAF resident. Officer responded and found the individual off-campus. The individual contacted was not the victim, but may have been online with them. They came into the station to fill out a report, which was then sent to Utah officers.

Disturbance

10/8/2016 4:43 a.m. – An RA reported a fight in Skarland Hall. The participants, one male and one female, were separated and Alaska State Troopers responded to help with the interviews. Alcohol was involved in the fight. The man, who does not live on-campus, was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center for a Title 47 and tresspassed from UAF. Both were also charged with consuming alcohol as minors.



Criminal Trespass

10/9/2016 11:07 p.m. – The male from the previous disturbance was found to be in the lobby of MBS by officers. Officers escorted him off-campus.



DUI

10/7/2016 12:34 a.m. – During a routine traffic stop on Peger Road, Patrick T. Casey of Phoenix, AZ was found to be intoxicated. Casey was arrested, transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with a DUI.



10/8/2016 11:17 p.m. – Mark W. Hanson, of Fairbanks, was stopped on Tanana Loop for a moving violation. The driver was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. The gun was seized, and Hanson was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center, and was charged with a DUI as well as a misconduct involving a weapon in the fourth degree.

Fraud

10/7/2016 9:12 a.m. – Bursar’s Office received a fraudulent check with an invalid bank account number. The bookstore later received a similar check from the same person. Officers are currently investigating.



Suspicious Circumstances

10/7/2016 10:41 a.m. – UAF Facilities reported the presence of individuals across from Alumni Drive with orange paint. An officer responded and found they were researchers performing hydrology tests.



Welfare Check

10/6/2016 4:17 p.m. – Resident Life requested a welfare check on a resident. Officers found an unattended child in the residence.



10/9/2016 6:21 a.m. – Officer made contact with an intoxicated man on Geist Road. He was transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center to sleep it off.