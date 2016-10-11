Police Blotter: Sept 30 – Oct 4

Theft



9/30/2016 1:53 p.m. – A complainant reported the possible theft of a UAF Green rental bike. The last time the bike was seen was May 21 and investigation is ongoing.

Agency Assist

9/30/2016 4:04 a.m. – Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from UAF officers with mail taken from mailboxes on Sheep Creek Road.



10/1/2016 3:08 a.m. – Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a potential stabbing on Ski Boot Hill.

10/3/2016 3:12 p.m. – Fairbanks Police Department put out a call for a possible sexual assault involving a white and purple Charger. The vehicle was located by a UAF officer.

Traffic Stop

10/1/2016 11:06 p.m. – A four-wheeler crashed on the Agricultural Farm railroad tracks after failing to stop for an officer. The driver left on foot and headed into the woods, leaving behind a basket of items they dropped prior to the accident. The four-wheeler was impounded and the investigation is ongoing.

Protective Custody



10/1/2016 3:36 a.m. – Officer responded to reports of screaming outside of Nerland Hall. No one was injured, although several individuals were discovered, one who was intoxicated. The intoxicated person was released to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Another was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center to sleep it off and a third was released into personal care.

Administrative Function

10/3/2016 6:24 p.m. – A background investigation was conducted for an applicant to the police department.

Welfare Check

10/4/2016 1:53 a.m. – An officer responded to report of a child screaming at the Hess Village. The officer found that a baby did not want to sleep.



Drugs

10/2/2016 6:04 p.m. – Resident Director put in a request for officers due to marijuana found in a room. A student who checked out of that room had left it on the desk. Officer responded and marijuana was seized.