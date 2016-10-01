Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 18

Agency Assist

9/8/16 3:21 p.m.– Police responded to an agency assist call from the UAF Fire department for an unresponsive male found in Nerland Hall. Medics were requested. Individual was given a disorderly conduct warning and released to his room.

9/10/16 12:30 a.m. – Police responded to an agency assist call from the UAF Fire Department for an intoxicated female in the MBS Lobby. Medics transported the female to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

9/13/16 12:25 p.m. – Alaska State Troopers reported to campus police an incident that occurred the day before between 4:15 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. just past the garden area on the Fairbanks Street bridge. The male suspect grabbed the buttocks of a female jogger and then ran away through the West Valley high school parking lot. Suspect was a white male with dirty blonde hair wearing a blue hoodie and dark shorts. UAF Police reviewed video surveillance from the area and saw a possible suspect matching the description and the vehicle he departs in. Investigation is ongoing.

9/15/16 11:30 a.m. – Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from UAF Police with an intoxicated male reportedly hanging around the Sandvik apartments. The male suspect was found by the police and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

9/18/16 3:29 a.m. – Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from UAF Police for a possible gang fight off of Gold Hill Road. Emergency medical services were called as well as additional Alaska State Troopers.

Criminal Trespass

9/8/16 3:21 p.m. – A suspect known to have previously harassed library staff was reported again at the Rasmuson Library. An officer responded to the scene and trespassed the individual.



9/12/16 7:35 p.m. – An officer found two individuals sleeping in the Taku drive bus hut. Both were trespassed from UAF property.

DUI

9/17/16 3:23 a.m. – An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to use turn signal in a timely manner. The 20-year-old driver, Shaelynn M. Urwiller of Fairbanks was found to be driving under the influence. Urwiller was arrested and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with a DUI.

Harassment

9/13/16 1:35 p.m. – HAARP facility staff reported that a female was calling and leaving harassing messages. A possible suspect has been identified. Investigation is ongoing.



Intoxicated Person

9/15/16 6:28 p.m. – Wood Center staff reported a male asleep on the main floor. An officer responded to the scene to find the sleeping individual had already been trespassed. The individual left the area by bus.



Probation Violation

9/12/16 11:09 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance at the Campus Cache. The male, 20-year-old Erik D. Sheldon, was trespassed from the MBS dorm complex and remanded for probation violation. He was then transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center.



Reckless Endangerment

9/11/16 11:59 a.m. – A vehicle was reportedly driving on Tanana Loop with a small child in the front seat, not in a car seat. An officer made contact with the driver and passenger and warned driver of State of Alaska laws on child car seat use.



Suspicious Circumstances

9/15/16 12:39 p.m. – Signers Hall staff reported receiving harassing and angry phone calls with profanity from a male suspect. The calls appeared to be coming from a North Carolina number. After officer follow up, the suspect was found to be a known caller from prior calls of the same nature to other University phone numbers.

9/15/16 10:17 a.m. – A Facility services employee reported a male sleeping in his vehicle in the Ballaine Lake parking lot. The male had been seen mistreating three small puppies. An officer responded to the scene. No further information.

9/15/16 11:21 p.m. – A Resident Director on duty reported that a female was chased while on a run on Farmers Loop thirty minutes prior. A male wearing a dark hoodie chased the female to the Taku parking lot. UAF Police responded, patrolling the area and the woods around. Information was passed on to Alaska State Troopers.

Theft

9/15/16 9:11 p.m. – Cash was reported stolen from a wallet between 6:30 – 8 p.m at the SRC. The gym locker was not locked.



Traffic Offense

9/11/16 1:44 a.m. – A vehicle was stopped on Geist Road for a moving violation. The driver was cited for a suspended license and no insurance. The vehicle was then impounded.

9/17/16 12:13 a.m. – A vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. The driver was cited for no insurance. The vehicle was then impounded.



Welfare Check

9/11/16 9:51 p.m. – A request was made to check on a possible suicidal student in the Cutler Apartments. An officer made contact with the student. The student was then transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and relatives were contacted.

