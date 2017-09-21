Police Blotter: September 5 – 11

Criminal Trespass

9/11/2017 12:02 p.m. – Multiple people saw a trespassed person on campus. Officers searched the campus for the individual, but could not find them. A message was left on the individual’s phone, reminding them that an arrest would take place if they were on campus.



Theft

9/5/2017 5:53 p.m. – A bike was stolen the day before from the rack outside of the Wood Center traffic circle, officers are still investigating.



9/7/2017 11:45 a.m – A wireless keyboard dongle was stolen from someone in the Gruening Building.

9/10/2017 1:12 p.m. – A bike went missing from outside of Skarland Hall. Video camera footage was reviewed and evidence of the bike being stolen was discoered.

9/11/2017 9:20 a.m. – A bike was stolen from outside of Lathrop Hall sometime between 11 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m.

Found Property

9/11/2017 1:32 p.m. – A bicycle was found on the sidewalk outside of the Wood Center, and brought to the police department for safekeeping. The owner of the bike was contacted, and given back their bike.



Suspicious Circumstances

9/7/2017 2:23 p.m. – An unknown male was in a controlled area in the Butrovich Building. An officer was not able to find him and the investigation is ongoing.



Harassing Communications

9/7/2017 4:20 p.m. – An individual was harassing a UAF grounds crew employee outside of Signer’s Hall. Officers are investigating.



MVA Hit and Run

9/8/2017 3:27 p.m. – Someone backed into a woman’s truck outside of the SRC. A potential suspect vehicle was identified and the investigation is ongoing.