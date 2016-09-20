SCAG presents visiting artist Brenda Lichman

The Student Ceramics Arts Guild (SCAG) is bringing Brenda Lichman of Wichita, Kansas to present at UAF this month. Lichman is a functional potter who throws most of her work on the potter’s wheel. She then goes back and manipulates the form by hand while the clay is still wet. Aesthetically, Lichman’s unique use of slip, or watered down clay, sets her apart.

“Her use of slip on her work is really profound,” Devante Owens, Vice President of SCAG, said. “She uses really thick slip called deflocculated slip.You put it on the outside and it creates these patterns of drips. Usually when you have a clay piece it looks really solid and it’s this thing you pick up and interact with. But, this is like you are interacting with this wet clay, because it looks wet but it’s not actually wet because it’s been fired and completely treated so you can use it.”

Lichman received her bachelor’s degree in ceramics from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1998 and her master’s degree in ceramics with a minor in drawing from the University of North Texas in 2002. Lichman was named “Emerging Artist” by Ceramics Monthly magazine in May 2009, and has been published in several books including “Surface Design for Ceramics” and “500 Teapots, Volume 2.”

“I strive to make beautiful pots that bring balance, energy and enjoyment to the table,” Lichman said in her artist statement. “For me, there’s a great satisfaction in creating something from scratch and putting it into the world for others to enjoy.”

Lichman will be available in the ceramics studio, located in the Fine Arts Complex Room 415, from Sept. 26-27. Workshops will be both days from 9 a.m – 4 p.m. with an artist talk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Workshops are open to the public and both artists and non artists are encouraged to attend.