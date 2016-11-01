Science Corner: Natural resources officials talk jobs

Undergraduate students seeking a job or internship in the field of natural resources have the chance to learn from two state leaders of the craft. Two directors of prominent divisions within Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources are visiting campus to speak with students on careers in state government, and current projects for both organizations.

Steve Masterman, director of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys, visits Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wood Center Ballroom. Chris Maisch, director of the Division of Forestry will be on campus Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m., also in the Wood Center ballroom.

Maisch, for his part, wrote that he: “plans on speaking to both wildland fire and forest management topics, including employment opportunities and minimum requirements for entry positions.”

“[Forestry] has several new forest management projects starting up or in the early phases of ramping up that I plan on discussing,” wrote Maisch. “Two of the projects are in southeast Alaska working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the other is in Interior Alaska and is called the Forest Inventory and Analysis program.”

As for Masterman, the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys is working on numerous projects as well. The division’s annual report lists its 2016-2017 goals, which include developing maps of Chiginigak and Kasatochi volcanoes, stimulating resource discovery in the state’s oil and gas basins, geologic mapping of Tok and its surrounding area and numerous other projects.