Science sparks celebration

Spectators gathered outside the front of the Reichardt Building to watch thermite burn and billow smoke as part one of the show, “Have a blast with chemistry,” during the College of Natural Science and Mathematics’s yearly Science Potpourri.

The event is geared towards children, as a way to inspire their curiosity for science. Originally the event featured only geology and chemistry, but now includes a wide range of sciences like veterinary medicine, physics and biology.

The April 8 event marked the twenty-second year the Science Potpourri has been hosted by the grad students and professors of the College of Natural Science and Mathematics.

Some of the outside organizations that contributed to the potpourri include the Geophysical Institute, the Alaska Earthquake Center, the NASA Robotics team and EarthScope amongst several others.