Science sparks celebration

Spectators gathered outside the front of the Reichardt Building to watch thermite burn and billow smoke as part one of the show, “Have a blast with chemistry,” during the College of Natural Science and Mathematics’s yearly Science Potpourri.
The event is geared towards children, as a way to inspire their curiosity for science. Originally the event featured only geology and chemistry, but now includes a wide range of sciences like veterinary medicine, physics and biology.
The April 8 event marked the twenty-second year the Science Potpourri has been hosted by the grad students and professors of the College of Natural Science and Mathematics.
Some of the outside organizations that contributed to the potpourri include the Geophysical Institute, the Alaska Earthquake Center, the NASA Robotics team and EarthScope amongst several others.
Triston Douhit examining the long and sharp teeth of the fossilised Tarbosaurus, at the 2017 Science Potpourri. Tauseef Mahmood/Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
3-year-old Ryatt Krzykowski, giving the final touch to his pet rock at the Reichardt Building for the 2017 Science Potpourri. Tauseef Mahmood/Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
Cathy Cahill, Carl Murphy and Ryan Oliver from the chemistry department ignited thermite to demonstrate an explosion. Tauseef Mahmood/Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
Colored liquids and different salinities were mixed in a transparent tube to demonstrate developing of the storm waves at the Science Potpourri. Tauseef Mahmood/Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
Alexander Carder plays with the setup demonstrating conservation of linear momentum at the Science Potpourri in the Reichardt Building. Tauseef Mahmood/Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
David Newman of the physics department shows the crowd one method of how satellites orient themselves in space during the Science Potpourri at the Reichardt Auditorium. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond
Geology student Kier Tieso prepares to pour lava for a demonstration during the Science Potpourri at Reichardt this past Saturday. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond
Graduate environmental chemistry student Taylor Gofsteim demonstrates memory wire to children during the annual Science Potpourri on Saturday, April 8. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond