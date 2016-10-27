Sled dogs: A day in the life

Mark Melham/ Sun Star

The series serves to document the everyday lives of sled dogs. Taking care of them is a lifestyle both the dogs and their mushers have to adopt in order to succeed. Chena Hot Springs Resorts, while it functions as a tourism kennel and the dogs do not race, provides insight into the magnitude of work and support that goes in to making sure the dogs are happy, healthy and ready to run.

These photos were taken in the morning and afternoon of Oct. 13. As the kennel prepares for a busy winter season, it trains staff in feeding and nutrition, has mushers select and develop their teams and prepares for the cold, busy winter season.

Several researchers spoke to the UAF community last week about using sled dogs as a model for human health. Because the dogs take in so many of the same things their human counterparts do, they can function as a bellwether for health risks. Understanding a day in the life of a sled dog can help preface the concepts presented by researchers later this week.