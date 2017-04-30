Springfest brings students out of winter hibernation

Springfest 2017 kicked off last week with the smell of barbecue enveloping the roof of Lola Tilly Commons. There were a few cook-outs happening through the festivities, giving students opportunities to line up for food. The annual watermelon drop on Thursday, April 20 garnered the attention of a crowd, with green melons sailing to the ground to splatter across the pavement.

Rock climbing, aerial silks and mud volleyball (without the mud) took place at the SRC. Students could participate in the “Women on the Wall” event, which featured women climbers from campus displaying their climbing prowess. Others joined yoga sessions at the Patty Center, which had special classes on paddle boards in the Patty Pool.

Granddad played a farewell concert The Pub on Saturday night. The band is moving Outside following Springfest and in their show, titled “Grandad’s Last Ride,” they gave their Fairbanks audience a final, musical good-bye.

Festivities came to an end on Sunday, where between the Run for Respect held outside the police station and the GSA Drag Show in Wood Center that evening, students could be seen lounging on the grass, playing guitar and soaking up the emerging sunlight.