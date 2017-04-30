Springfest brings students out of winter hibernation

Springfest 2017 kicked off last week with the smell of barbecue enveloping the roof of Lola Tilly Commons. There were a few cook-outs happening through the festivities, giving students opportunities to line up for food. The annual watermelon drop on Thursday, April 20 garnered the attention of a crowd, with green melons sailing to the ground to splatter across the pavement.
Rock climbing, aerial silks and mud volleyball (without the mud) took place at the SRC. Students could participate in the “Women on the Wall” event, which featured women climbers from campus displaying their climbing prowess. Others joined yoga sessions at the Patty Center, which had special classes on paddle boards in the Patty Pool.
Granddad played a farewell concert The Pub on Saturday night. The band is moving Outside following Springfest and in their show, titled “Grandad’s Last Ride,” they gave their Fairbanks audience a final, musical good-bye.
Festivities came to an end on Sunday, where between the Run for Respect held outside the police station and the GSA Drag Show in Wood Center that evening, students could be seen lounging on the grass, playing guitar and soaking up the emerging sunlight.
A crowd gathers in front of the Gruening Building Thursday afternoon for the Watermelon Drop, the symbolic start of Spring Fest. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond
UAF Chancellor Dana Thomas (right) waves to the crowd below the Gruening Building while staff, several students and members of the Student Activities Office prepares to throw watermelons for the start for Springfest on Thursday afternoon. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond
The Student Activities Office lined the ground outside the Gruening Building with plastic sheeting and a large paper target. Although not every melon hit the target, they did all fall within the roped-off drop zone, and no melon-related injuries were reported. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Shirlie Morin launches a melon off the top of the Gruening Building during Thursday's Watermelon Drop to celebrate Springfest. Baxter Bond/ Sun Star Photo credit: Baxter Bond
Each participant in the watermelon drop initially got to throw one melon off of the Gruening Building. After the individual throws, the remaining watermelons were all tossed from the roof at the same time, resulting in a several watermelon explosions as each fruit hit the ground. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Jed Wilde, a junior secondary education student, and Sosha Hamner, a sophomore psychology student, brought their four-month-old corgi Leo to the watermelon drop. Leo snacked on the exploded pieces of melon leftover from the event. Ellamarie Quimby/Sun Star Photo credit: Ellamarie Quimby
Freshman Soquel Keelean, rock climbed during the ‘Women on the Wall’ event at the SRC on Friday, April 21. Tauseef Mahmood/ Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
Instructor Donna Lanni (left, out of water) teaching Nanooks paddle yoga during Candlelight Yoga on April 21 during the 2017 SpringFest. Tauseef Mahmood/ Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
Kelvin Rogers performing the ‘Iron Cross' position on silks at the SRC on April 21,during SpringFest. Tauseef Mahmood/ Staff Photographer Photo credit: Tauseef Mahmood
(From left to right) Kellen Baker on guitar and vocals, Matthew Harris on drums and Bobby Ziegler playing bass at The Pub. Grand Dad preformed for a final time on campus on April 22, since the band is moving to the Lower 48 to preform. Max McKernan Photo credit: Max Mckernan