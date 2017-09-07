Students kick off semester at The Pub

With the first week under our collective student belts, students gathered at The Pub to watch the first bands of the season. Common Courtesy, Barcelona Boys Choir, and DJ midnight were the performers of the night. Regardless of musical taste, there was little something there for anyone.

Though the music had yet to start, the tables were already packed and filled with students and alumni alike; catching up and swapping stories of the summer. The beer line stretched nearly to the stage. Many of the tables students where sharing The Pub’s nachos.

The opening Band, Common Courtesy, is a three-piece punk band. Jesus Silves, guitarist and singer joked with the crowd, “though we may be gay, and do a lot of covers, we are a gay cover band.” Common Courtesy played covers and well, but for me it was about their originals

Though described by the band as “still rough,” the new song “Grandson” was a great way to open the show in a tribute to an old Pub favorite, Grandad. Colin Calvan, bassist, laid down punky bass lines and quipped with band between sets. Maria Madden, the band’s drummer, played along at rapid pace.

“People seemed to enjoy it,” Silves said, after the set, “but you can slander me all day baby!”

Returning student George Meyer said he showed up to see old friends, but said he enjoyed the music all the same. Several pub-goers mingled on and off the dance floor as the music carried through the room.

Returning Favorites Barcelona boys’ Choir immediately filled the dance floor. While the Bernie Bousa is no longer in the band, they seemed to play seamlessly. Megan Packkee was a powerhouse performer on vocals and on her slide trombone.

Students ages 21 and older can come to The Pub any time during their usual hours. Monday-Thursday from 4:30-11:15 p.m., Friday from noon-1:15 a.m., and Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight.