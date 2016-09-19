Sun Star Picks, 20-27

Tuesday, September 20

Pub Trivia starts at 8:30 p.m. You can make a team of friends with knowledge of weird stuff, drink beer and have fun!– Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Wednesday, September 21

I’d love to be able to tell you that the Comic Shop’s Kaladesh Prerelease event is happening then, as it interests me (a nerd for the “magic cards”) no small amount, but alas, that’s Saturday. So, not to sound like a broken record or anything, but there’s specials on beer over at The Pub. If nothing else, such specials are an efficient way to complete homework for that science requirement you foolishly put off until your senior year.– Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, September 22

Latin Dance Club will be meeting in the lower level of the Wood Center between the student government offices and the pub from 7 – 10 p.m. No dance experience needed. –Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Friday, September 23

Blacklight dodgeball on the Patty ice! Students can compete against friends at 9:30 p.m. Try not to fall.– Zayn Roohi / Multimedia Editor

Saturday, September 24

It’s Starvation Gulch! You can head over to the Nenana Lot at 10 p.m. for club booths, bonfires and dancing. It’s a start of the year tradition, so if you’re full of Nanook pride and want to join your classmates for the festivities, this could be the celebration for you. Personally, I just like to watch things burn.– Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Sunday, September 25

Sadly, you’re not in Hawaii right now but if you want to prepare for Hawaii activities just in case you can totes check out DRAW’s stand up paddle-boarding class at 1:30 p.m. in the patty pool. You need to sign up at the SRC front desk. Also, as per usual we have our Sun Star freelancer meetings a 1 p.m. in 305 constitution hall. We will give you photo and/or writing assignments you can do for real life cash money! Or you can just swing by to say hey and grab some donuts and coffee. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Monday, September 26

Learn about “Student focused One Health research in Alaska” from Associate Veterinary Bacteriologist Professor Karsten Hueffer on Monday from 3 – 4 p.m. in the Murie Auditorium.– Josh Hartman / Staff Writer