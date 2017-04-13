Sun Star Picks, April 11-17

Tuesday, April 11

Do you celebrate Passover? There’s going to be a celebration at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge at 5:30 p.m. The Fairbanks community as a whole is invited to attend, although members pay $40 while nonmembers pay $50. I’m a person who enjoys observing and celebrating other cultures, so if you’re of a similar mindset or if you intended to celebrate Passover anyhow, you can consider stopping by. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Wednesday, April 12

Are you graduating this semester? I am. Or, I better be; learning by surprise that I’m not graduating would be, simply put, extremely bad. In any case, if you’re counting on walking this May like I am, you should attend a Graduate Q&A session because they aren’t doing rehearsals this year. There’s one today in Signer’s Hall lobby, 3-5 p.m. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, April 13

Are you a living organism who is interested in adapting to a changing climate? The IARC Research Salon for this month can answer your questions — “Flora and Fauna of Alaska: Living in a Changing Climate.” The lecture is in Akasofu 501 on April 13 from noon – 1:15 p.m. Feel free to bring a quiet lunch. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Friday, April 14

Do you play “Super Smash Bros.?” Come down to Gruening 208 for a tournament organized by UAF e-Sports Gaming Club starting 5 p.m. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Saturday, April 15

As I am unfortunately very aware, the flu is going around. Saturday might be a good day to just lay around, get some rest and try to avoid getting sick. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Sunday, April 16

Tumble down a rabbit hole this sunday at North Star Ballet’s Alice In Wonderland showing at the Salisbury Theater. The show begins at 4 p.m. and admission for students is $10. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer

Monday, April 17

Its the day after Easter and you know what that means. LEFT OVER SALE CANDY!!! Go quickly to the closest grocery store and pick-up as much discounted candy and goodies as you can to sustain yourself through the end of the semester. You will thank you yourself when finals come around and you have the extra sugar. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor