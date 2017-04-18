Sun Star Picks, April 18-24

Tuesday, April 18

Grab a cider and a soft pretzel with cheese at The Pub tonight for Pub Trivia from 8:30 – 11 p.m. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Wednesday, April 19

I’m well aware finals are coming up and a lot of us are suffering from some collective burnout. In light of this, my advice today is take care of yourself. Finals may be approaching, but so is SpringFest and the SRC is holding a Late Nighter from 10 p.m.-midnight. There’s going to be laser tag and food challenges so it might be the night to take some time off and go have fun.– Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Thursday, April 20

Starting at 1 p.m. the annual SpringFest Dance-Off 2017 begins. Come over to the Wood Center patio to see teams compete to see who are the best dancers. If you and some friends are interested in competing, make sure to contact the student activities office ahead of time to secure your spot. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Friday, April 21

There’s a lot of really cool science out there in the world—you can learn all about Environmental Chemistry from graduate and undergraduate students on April 21 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. in both the Museum of the North and 501 Akasofu. Students will be present their research in poster sessions and lectures throughout the day. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Saturday, April 22

Normal people, It is Earth Day! But wait, what on Earth can you do other than struggling to meet your end semester deadlines? And Exceptionals, I know you don’t exist. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Sunday, April 23

The Alaska Chamber Singers are coming to Pioneer Park today. Students with a valid ID get in free, so come enjoy some local music. The show starts at 3 p.m. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer

Monday, April 24

This is the first day of finals week so if you haven’t gotten your shit together by then you probably are going to be in trouble. However, if you still want to continue to aggressively avoid your responsibilities and live in a fantasy world, The Comic Shop is holding an event called “Age Of Sigmar Path To Glory.” Entry is free and the winner receives a cursed artifact of power. God knows we could use some glory and curses right about now. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor