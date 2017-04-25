Sun Star Picks, April 25 – May 1

Tuesday, April 25

Floral designs kick ass (you can trust me on this, I am a Professional Real Life Graphic Designer). They are also a friendly reminder that soon the scenery around Fairbanks won’t be just dead and drabby forever. The Hub is hosting a “Spring Fever Florals” event from 5:30 – 7 p.m, where they will teach you how to make cute floral paintings with acrylic paints, ink and markers. Materials are provided and tickets can be purchased online for $25. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Wednesday, April 26

Every Wednesday night, I have a gourmet baking class at the UAF CTC. It is one of the highlights of my week. This week, why don’t you try making your own fancy dessert! Dust off your mom’s recipe book or dig through Pinterest and find something awesome to try. At the end of the night you will either end up with a yummy comfort food to get you through finals or an epic Pinterest Fail and some laughs. Check out the “50 of the Best Dessert Recipes of All Time” by The Huffington Post for a few recipe ideas. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Thursday, April 27

It’s Local Author April and according to Barnes&Noble’s website, there should be authors from the area available for books sales, signing and a panel discussion. Barnes&Noble was one of those places I liked to disappear when I was younger. Event or not, it’s still a place I like to check out every so often. If you’re feeling nostalgic, like I sometimes am, you might try checking if they’ve got a copy of one of your favorite books for sale. I’ve been meaning to get a copy of “Fight Club” for awhile, so maybe I’ll see you browsing the shelves. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Friday, April 28

I’m probably not the person to listen to for interior design advice; most of my decor is centered around flags and 1990s video game obscura. But it’s a safe bet that some of the work coming out of the art department is more tasteful than anything I’d hang up in my room. The department’s yearly sale is happening today from noon to 6 p.m. Go get yourself something that will announce to the world that you’re a sophisticated art-lover. You know, unlike me. – Spencer Tordoff / Web Editor

Saturday, April 29

When presented with an ethical dilemma, what do you do? Offer your thoughts and defend them with 2–4 of your friends at the UAF Ethics Bowl in the Wood Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 29. Sign up on Facebook “UAF Socratic Society” or email sajones5@alaska.edu. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Sunday, April 30

Good deeds make you feel light, and that is what you need to perform well in the exam. You can take Paige’s words seriously for Sunday and leave Monday to prepare for the exam. You can run to raise money for the Fairbanks American Heart Association which will start from Geophysical Institute – 903 Koyukuk Dr at 2 p.m. Sign ups are online. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Monday, May 1

It may be the last day before finals, but don’t forget to take a break from studying every so often. Get some food. Chat with a friend. Go for a walk. Keeping yourself healthy is key to acing those tests. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer