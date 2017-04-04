Sun Star Picks, April 4-10

Tuesday, April 4

Budget cuts are coming. Consider being aware of their implications. School leadership is holding a meeting on the topic today in the Elvey Building’s Globe Room starting 8:30 a.m. In fairness, that’s pretty early to ask someone to visit West Ridge with the outcome almost certainly being getting bummed out. But it’s probably worth paying attention to. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Wednesday, April 5

Do you wish that they would teach us more about vikings? You can learn more — “New Views of Viking Greenland—resilient, adaptive, but still extinct” by Archaeologist Thomas McGovern. His talk will be in the West Valley High School Preforming Arts Center on at 7 p.m. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Thursday, April 6

Frozen Lenses has got for us the award winning Arctic life photographer, Jeff Schultz, for a talk on the process involved in jurying the statewide photograpy exhibition, Circumpolar from 6 – 7 p.m. Reaching the venue, Schaible Auditorium at Bunnel Building, 30 minutes earlier will give you a chance to interact with Jeff personally and eat delicious food. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Friday, April 7

Want to drink tea and admire the beauty of Alaska? Come to Sipping Streams Friday April 7 between 6:30 – 8 p.m. to see the Tears of Ice photography exhibition. The images taken by doctoral student Dyre Oliver Dammann are meant to illustrate the beauty of ice as well as the processes of geology, fluid mechanics and climate change. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer

Saturday, April 8

It’s Career Day at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. There are some people on campus with kids who might be interested! It will be held from 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 per person ages 1-99, military and EBT card rates are available.– Jeremiah Malzahn / Staff Photographer

Sunday, April 9

The spring weather is finally here and with it comes the ski for women! This annual event is held at Birch Hill Recreation Area at 12:30 p.m. This event is put on each year by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and all proceeds go to help the Alaska Center for Non-Violent living. There’s also a really hilarious costume contest. Grab some friends and go ski, enjoy the sunlight and help out a great cause. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Monday, April 10

It’s Daisy Ridley’s birthday today! To those of you who don’t know who that is, she played Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and I’m constantly looking for a reason to rewatch that. There’s still a Blockbuster open on College Road, you know. If you’ve never seen the movie (or if you have) consider relaxing after what’s likely going to be a rough Monday and settling in with some friends for a good old fashioned movie night. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor