Sun Star Picks, Dec. 13-19

Tuesday, December 13

It’s still fairly early in the week, but if your finals don’t seem to be going all that well, maybe you can start a small business instead. Active and Innovative Minds, a student club which helps start-up businesses, has a meeting on Dec. 13 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. in the Decision Theater North of the Elvey Building. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Wednesday, December 14

For better or worse, all of my classes will be concluded by today. However if you’re still slogging through essays or exams, know that the Pub is there for you in your time of need. Our beloved beer and wine vendor will be open at noon for all of finals week if you need to blow of some steam or have a drink as you make your final push. Godspeed, UAF. Godspeed. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Thursday, December 15

Don’t forget to check the Finals Schedule on the university website! I know it’s rough, but the semester is almost over. United Campus Ministry has Finals Care Packages available if you find yourself in need. And if you need a break, don’t be afraid to take one. Arctic Java and Dine 49 are open as always in case you need some food or something warm to hold you over today. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Friday, December 16

Finals are done, semester is done, and it is time to relax. Go home and take a break for a few weeks. Get some sleep, catch up on all your favorite shows and play your favorite games. You earned it. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Saturday, December 17

Its Mushing Madness! Dog races and fun for mushers ages 2-18 at Jeff Studdert Race Grounds on Farmers Loop Road start at 10:30 a.m. no matter the weather conditions. Go watch the doggies and support the dog mushing youth of Fairbanks, For more information check their website. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Sunday, December 18

Don’t have children but still want to take part in the American tradition of taking cutesy photos with a red-suited bearded guy? Bring your pet to the Alaska Feed Company at noon this Sunday for pet photos with Santa! All proceeds will be given to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Monday, December 19

Finals are finally over. The weekend hibernation and recovery has subsided and now you can finally relax. Maybe pick up a book at your local bookstore and read something for fun for a change. Maybe wrap all those Christmas presents you haven’t gotten to yet. Take a walk with a friend or do something good for yourself. Winter break is a month long but that will go by quickly so make sure to enjoy each precious moment of relaxation. You all earned it. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer