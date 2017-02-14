Sun Star Picks, Feb. 14-20

Tuesday, February 14

Its Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect day to take your sweetheart out on a romantic date whether you stay in with a home cooked dinner and a movie or go out and hit the town. Or maybe you’re single but that’s no excuse not to treat yourself. Take yourself on a “me date!” Fairbanks has lots of different events happening this Valentine’s Day. Like Hobo Jim’s Valentine’s Day show at Ivory Jacks from 7 – 11 p.m. Hobo Jim is an Alaskan Legend and has been known for being a foot-stompin’, stage-breaking powerhouse performer and he will surely get your dates feet a tappin’. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

If the state’s budget crisis has you too worried to think about romance, you can check out a lecture 5 p.m. at Schiable Auditorium. The director of the state Department of Management and Budget, Pat Pitney, will be speaking on just how screwed we are. The lecture is highly free, and likely to be terrifying, so maybe it would have been more topical for Halloween, but oh well. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Wednesday, February 15

Happy cheap chocolate day! Today’s the day all those cutesy chocolate valentine hearts usually go on sale. Go to your favorite grocery *cough*freds*cough* and buy as much chocolate as your little heart desires. Treat yo self. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Thursday, February 16

The Pub is hosting another great tasting! Kassik’s Brewery will be having a tasting at 6 p.m. featuring some of their best brews! $10 per person an evening of fun, friends and delicious beer. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Friday, February 17

No valentine’s date yet this week? Why not attend a lecture about scientometrics and genomics given by Kevin Winker, a diploid human researcher, in the Murie Auditorium at 3 p.m. If that information doesn’t make you more attractive to the opposite sex than I don’t know what does. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Saturday, February 18

The Chinese Student Association is hosting their yearly Chinese New Year celebration today from 5:30-9 p.m. Though I’ve been out of the game for too long to know, this strikes me as being pretty good date material, as there will be homemade Chinese food and performances for the holiday. However, it’s also probably worth considering if you’re a person who enjoys Chinese food. Tickets are $16 in advance, and a simple Google search will turn up the full details–but be warned, the 2017 event is the third entry. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Sunday, February 19

Just a reminder, Valentine’s Day chocolate is probably still on sale. Stock up while you still can. Also, if you’re not one for mushiness and romance, you know “A Cure for Wellness” came out this week right? It’s a psychological thriller, which means, according to my own personal brand, I have to go see it this Sunday. You should too, if these movies are your thing. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Monday, February 20



Go on over to the Schaible Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. for a free lecture and discussion on the uses of alternative sources of energy when it comes to growing your own food. Taught by Art Nash of UAF and Tim Prather from the University of Tennessee extension, this lecture is sure to give you some food for thought. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor