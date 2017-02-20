Sun Star Picks, Feb. 21-27

Tuesday, February 21

The UAF LIVE office will be hosting a comic book club at 6 p.m. in the Banner Room, focusing on the comic “Bitch Planet.” This fantasy comic tells the stories of several women arrested and sent to an off-planet prison for ‘non-compliance’. Food will also be provided, but space is limited, so be sure to sign up soon and receive a free copy of the comic! – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Wednesday, February 22

Engineers don’t miss this chance to open some more doors in your life at the Engineering Career Fair in the Wood Center Ballroom 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free to attend. You might also like to have dinner with business professional from the industry at the UAF Engineering Connections Dinner for $30. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Thursday, February 23

Today is Nanook Tradition’s winter carnival! While not usually as exciting as Starvation Gulch or case day/Spring Fest, it’s still a fun seasonal UAF event sort of thing. One of the Winter Carnival events is a “cozy movie night” showing of the recent movie “The Edge of Seventeen,” which honestly based on my gut instincts and from the previews it looks like it could be an actually pretty decent/cute teen movie (but I could be wrong, it could be terrible, you don’t have to trust me). The showing is at the Hess Rec Center at 9 p.m. Hot cocoa and cider will be served, and you’re encouraged to bring comfy blankets and pillows. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Friday, February 24

Ice Jam 2017 is happening! The annual ice climbing competition will be taking place. The event will be happening at 5 p.m. outside of the Student Rec Center. It looks like it’s free to attend. You should be advised to bring warm clothes since it will be outside. – Jeremiah Malzahn / Staff Photographer

Saturday, February 25

Want to learn how to bypass the firewall and hack into the mainframe? Check out the Cyber Security Club meeting on Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. in Chapman room 103. Type really fast with friends. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Sunday, February 26

Since I am strictly forbidden from encouraging our readers to attend our weekly freelancer meeting at 1 p.m. in Constitution Hall room 305, I’m going to instead suggest that you bring pizza to Constitution Hall room 305 around, say, 5 p.m. No reason. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Monday, February 27



Have you ever wanted to stuff a bear? Not in a creepy taxidermist from a horror movie way, but cute, plush sort of way? The Student Activities Office is letting folks in Wood Center stuff their own teddy bears from 1-2 p.m. I try not to collect stuffed animals because I already have at least one box of childhood plushies in my garage and don’t need to fill another. But, given it’s a tiny Nanook, I might stop by in a burst of school spirit. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor