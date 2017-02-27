Sun Star Picks, Feb. 28-March 6

Tuesday, February 28

Brown Jug is holding a Mardi Gras Beer Pairing Dinner today! If that sounds like your jam, you can stop by Raven Landing from 7-9 p.m. If you want to come dressed in purple, gold and green, you might have a chance at a Mardi Gras crown. It sounds like the chef is going to be running with a Cajun theme, which seems delightful to me. But then, I think Cajun-style meals are incredibly delicious, so I’m more or less biased. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Wednesday, March 1

Horror and thriller fans rejoice! “Get Out” has recently entered theaters, and is getting incredible reviews from critics and audiences alike. Be sure to go and see it in theaters while it’s there. There are four showings today: 1:10 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:05, so you have plenty of options to go see it today. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Thursday, March 2

Happy 113th Birthday, Dr. Seuss! The Fairbanks Children’s Musuem is having a birthday celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss. There will be fun activities inspired by Dr. Seuss’s books. It will be from 2-5 p.m. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Friday, March 3

First Friday is holding a Meet the Artist event. Come enjoy snacks! Brandy Millis, as well as Jamie and Mason Millis will be featuring some of their work at this event downtown. It looks like attendiance is free. The event will be from 5 – 8 p.m. – Jeremiah Malzahn / Staff Photographer

Saturday, March 4

The “Art in the Arctic” Art Show will be having their opening at Birch Hill Ski Area this evening starting at 5 p.m with drinks and appetizers followed by a silent auction. This show will feature a number of Alaskan artists, focusing on Arctic wildlife and their habitats. Admission is free so grab some friends and go look at some cool art. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Sunday, March 5

Witness the jaw-dropping displays of ice sculptures carved by over seventy ice artist teams competing for the annual World Ice Art Championship right here in Fairbanks at Ice Alaska. Open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Day passes are $15 per person. – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Monday, March 6

By today, I’ll be pretty much checked out in anticipation of Spring Break. Actually, come to think of it, I am even as I write this. But in the event that you’re not, you could head downtown around 10 a.m. for the actual start of the Iditarod. I specify actual because, due to a lack of decorum on the part of Anchorage, they insist on having a “ceremonial start” down there. Basically, they run the dogs all of three blocks on borrowed snow, then load everybody up and send them here for the actual beginning of the race. It’s a bit baffling. In any case, watch, but don’t approach the dogs. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief