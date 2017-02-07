Sun Star Picks, Feb. 7-13

Tuesday, February 7

Lavelle’s Bistro is having a wine tasting with Danielle Dailey of Fetzer Vineyards! Fetzer Vineyards is a pioneer in green winemaking. Since its founding in 1968, Fetzer has developed and implemented practices that are environmentally friendly and socially responsible. Along with the fabulous green wines you’ll be drinking, Lavelle’s kitchen will cook-up a generous array of tasty treats. Come get your wine on at Lavelle’s today at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for our local grapenuts and $35 for guests. To RSVP you can call the restaurant at 907-450-0555. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Wednesday, February 8

Do you like laughing? Do you have the capacity for laughter? Are you desperately trying to maintain your faith in humanity and fend of madness and despair provoked by current world events? Go to The Hub at 5:30 p.m. for laughter yoga. The only requirement and/or equipment you need to bring is the ability to laugh. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Thursday, February 9

Need help finishing up a sustainability proposal before submitting to the RISE board for funding? UAF Sustainabilty and Recycling is hosting a Sustainable Ideas Proposal Workshop in Arctic Java from 1-3 p.m. This is a great opportunity to stop by and get input on a proposal before sending it to the board that will be distributing the final funding or even just to hear other ideas and get inspired. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Friday, February 10

Have you ever wondered how living inside has changed the bacteria that we spend our time covered in? Either way, Simon Lax from the University of Chicago will be explaining that at 3 p.m. in the Murie Auditorium. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Saturday, February 11

Because of real smart scheduling on my part, Saturdays are all booked up for me through the end of the semester. If they’re a little more open on your end, you might consider watching “Last Best Hope” at 7 p.m. today in Schiable Auditorium. From what I can tell, it’s a documentary about the Dutch resistance in World War 2, which is pretty interesting, plus there will be a panel discussion with the filmmaker. Pro tip: free events like this make you seem cultured and cool to your significant other. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Sunday, February 12

Did you spend your adolescence dreaming of a real life fight club into which you could channel all of your repressed anger and depression? I sure did. As a much more mellow and evened out adult, I was still psyched to hear The WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania is going to be at the Carlson Center today at 1 p.m. Get your tickets online for a whopping $115… I mean that’s expensive, but how often do you get a chance to watch some WWE fists being thrown in this town? – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Monday, February 13



For anyone who is looking for a workout, the TRX class goes from 1- 2 p.m. Using one’s own body weight and suspension to get a good workout, TRX is a good way to stay healthy and finish out your Monday. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor