Sun Star Picks, Jan. 24-30

Tuesday, January 24

The UAF Diversity and Actions Center is hosting a free screening of Ava DuVernay’s 2014 film “Selma” at 7 p.m. in Wood Center 101L. This film covers a three month period in 1964 following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign for equal rights. Grab a group of friends and come enjoy a free movie night. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Wednesday, January 25

If you are interested in economics and its application to real life, you can have a discussion about it with the Students Who Enjoy Economic Thinking (SWEET) student organization. They meet in the Kayak Conference Room in the Rasmuson Library from 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Thursday, January 26

You’ve been doing such a good job exercising this week, take a load off! Dry Cabin String Band is playing at the Pub at 8 p.m. Have a couple of pints and dance. Or don’t. I’m not in charge of you. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Friday, January 27

Are a flat stomach or defined abdominal muscles important to you? I’m personally removed from the particular reasons people have for altering their bodily form, but working towards individual health goals is rarely a bad thing. DRAW is holding a HardCORE class from 5-5:30 p.m. at the SRC today. If you’ve been saying for weeks you want to get in shape, why not start at your core? We all pay for gym membership with our tuition anyways. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Saturday, January 28

For those Harry Potter fans on campus, head down to the Dine 49 around 4 – 7 p.m. for the Return to UAF feast. Be sorted into your house, make your very own wand with the help of UAF wand makers, and enjoy good food and company to ring in the semester. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Sunday, January 29

DRAW invites you to Angel Creek Ski and Soak. Spend a beautiful day outside for a mid-winter skii and then soak your tired muscles in the hot water at Chena Hotsprings. Space is limited. Cost is $25. Please call 474-6027 or email uaf-oa-staff@alaska.edu with any questions. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Monday, January 30

On Monday, and in fact on every Monday, DRAW hosts a spin class in the morning from 6 – 7a.m. (gross) and in the evening from 5:30 – 6:30p.m. (when normal people are awake). From what I understand, spin classes involves lots of indoor cycling and sweating like mad, and is a really good cardio workout. Pedal like you’re trying to bike away from a moose! Which is a real scenario that happened to me when I was 12 so you can never be too unprepared to flee from large animals. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor