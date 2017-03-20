Sun Star Picks, March 21-27

Tuesday, March 21

There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot going on on campus right after spring break ends, but if you want to go do something the theater has some good movies. I enjoy a horror movie from time to time and think that “Get Out” would be an good movie to see. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Wednesday, March 22

The Fairbanks Paddlers club is kicking of their Spring Slideshow series this at the Blue Loon with a presentation by John Morack and Tom Paragi about their journey on the upper Killik River. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. As per Blue Loon policy, minors can attend if they are accompanied by their parents. – Paige Gieck / Staff Writer

Thursday, March 23

If you’ve ever wanted to try latin dancing, now is a great time to do so. Go over to the Wood Center between 7 – 10 p.m. You can dance if you’re a pro at it, or be taught how to dance if you’ve never done so before. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Friday, March 24

March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate then head over to Arctic Java at 5 p.m. for the opening reception of Up/Rise Women’s Art Show. The show is hosted by the Nanook Diversity & Action Center. The exhibition will be a diverse display of 2D works celebrating womanhood. Come support women and local art from Nanook Nation. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Saturday, March 25

You are here in Alaska and spent your spring break with huge home works, massive projects and also got that professor who ‘considerately’ scheduled the test in the week just after the break? Rejoice! The International Student Organization (ISO) is there to help you. ISO is organizing a trip to Chena Hot Springs at 10 a.m. It is a fantastic opportunity to relax in the warm, therapeutic water. Transportation is FREE but all participants get to pay $15 for their entry to the Hot Springs. For more information contact Anil (907-888-4743) or Yojana (907-888-8145). – Tauseef Mahmood / Staff Photographer

Sunday, March 26

Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is hosting a fundraising concert today. The 88 Keys Fundraiser will begin at Davis Concert Hall at 4 p.m. The funds raised at this concert go towards the orchestra. So if you want to go out for the night, consider listening to some Beethoven and supporting the arts along the way. Tickets cost $50 for adults, but if you’re a student they’re only $20. You can check out the symphony’s website for more information on tickets to this concert and any other concert you might like to attend. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Monday, March 27

One of our extremely talented freelance photographers is having her MFA thesis show. This will be the first day of Ellamarie Quimby’s photography show, “Watching You Go” will be available to the public at the UAF Gallery in the fine arts complex. The photography addresses family, illness and distance. The closing reception will be held later on April 7 at 6 p.m. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor