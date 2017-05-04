Sun Star Picks, May 2-8

Tuesday, May 2

It’s the real start of finals week—some good places to study are the Rasmuson Library, the Murie Building or the Nook in the Bunnell Building. All the best, everyone. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Wednesday, May 3

You’re halfway through finals! Or in my case, totally done. Like, 110 percent done. So, so done. Bobby’s Downtown is having a tequila tasting (with food pairings) at 6:30 p.m. tickets are $35. You know what to do. – Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Thursday, May 4

The 2017 Reel Paddling Film Festival World Tour comes to Fairbanks 7 p.m. The event will be held at Schaible Auditorium in the Bunnell Building. 11 films have been selected by the Fairbanks Paddlers board from the shortlist of 21 films. Last year’s event was sold out with standing room only on a Tuesday night, so get your tickets early! Advance tickets are $10 or $8 with UAF student or military ID. Tickets will be available for purchase at Beaver Sports and at Wood Center, as well as on the Fairbanks Paddlers website. Tickets at the door will be $12 or $10 with UAF student or military ID. And May the fourth be with you. – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Friday, May 5

You made it to the end of the week and we’re almost through entirely. That said, if your last final was today and not Saturday, congratulations! Because guess what? “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is scheduled to release today. I think celebration is in order, so maybe it’s time to hop into a car with some friends tonight and go grab a ticket at Regal Cinemas. Oh, and don’t worry if you see me in the ticket line shouting at someone. It’s likely because this release is going to sell out quick and I’m willing to fight for the privilege of seeing Chris Pratt save the galaxy. – Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Saturday, May 6

Are you graduating and intending to walk for Commencement? Well, you had better show up then. Graduates are to meet at the Carlson Center at 12:20 p.m. The ceremony starts one hour later. Also, you probably should have signed up for it, like, a while ago. – Spencer Tordoff / Web Editor

Sunday, May 7

Finals are officially over. You survived! For those of you who are only done for the summer, savor it. The next three months are yours. No all nighters (for homework at least), no cramming for exams and no trying to stay awake during classes you’d much rather sleep through. While winter in Fairbanks can often leave one wondering if it might be worth it just to let yourself freeze to death and end your pain, summer in Fairbanks makes up for it almost completely. Check out the running and biking trails on campus, float down the Chena with friends, hike Angel Rocks or spend a lazy day at Tanana Lakes. Don’t forget, almost 24 hours of daylight! And for those of you who, like me, graduated yesterday. Congratulations! Your life can officially begin. Go take on the world. – Erin Granger / Staff Writer

Monday, May 8

Whether you just graduated or you survived another round of finals, it’s Monday and the hard work is over. At least for a little while. So grab a friend and head on down to the Chena Hot Springs, treat yourself to a relaxing soak or a swim in the pool. Go ahead and relax, you’ve earned it! – Tiffany Lehnerd / Archivist