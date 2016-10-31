Sun Star Picks, Nov. 1 – 7

Tuesday, November 1

Are you tired of stuff happening all the time? I sure am. In fact, I’d like nothing more than a week off to get my ducks in a row, my courses finished and my current sobriety shattered in a haze of whiskey and video games. But, as the Thanksgiving holiday is still a couple weeks away, I’m going to have to settle for trying to get caught up on my homework today. Maybe you should consider the same thing, and make triage decisions if you need to—the final day to withdraw from classes (sans-refund) is Nov. 4. – Spencer Tordoff / Editor-in-Chief

Wednesday, November 2

Looking for a vegetarian support group? Want to get involved in vegan activism? Interested in food justice or community service? Join the Vegetarian and Vegan Society Club! Today they have a meeting from 4:30 – 6 p.m. in Gruening Room #307. Get your veggie on! – Sarah Manriquez / Photo Editor

Thursday, November 3



For those who enjoy spicy foods, be sure to check out the 2016 Chili Cook-Off, starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Wood Center. It’s $1 per taste, or $10 to taste any or all of the foods on display. If on the other hand you want to show off your cooking prowess, you and some friends can sign up as one of the twelve teams competing this year. – Ben Ellis / Web Editor

Friday, November 4

Today is First Friday. For those not familiar with it, the first Friday of each month is when bunches of art galleries have art show openings and there’s usually fancy and yummy snacks. Whether you’re interested in just one or want to hop around town and check them all out (and scoop up a maximum amount of free fancy snacks) there will be First Friday shows at the Trax Outdoor Center from 5 – 8 p.m., the Blue Roof Bistro from 5 – 7 p.m., the Alaska House Art Gallery from 5 – 8 p.m. and at 2 Street Gallery from 5 – 8 p.m. –Molly Putman / Layout Editor

Saturday, November 5

Have you ever bared your soul and read slam poetry to a room packed full of seven other people? Because I sure have. If you’re like me, I suggest stopping by the Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park at 7 p.m. because The Fairbanks Arts Association is hosting a literary reading for Nicole Stellon O’Donnell, award winning author of “Steam Laundry.” Even though my days of slam poetry are behind me, I still have a lot of respect for the form and appreciate the work, so this sounds like an entertaining evening. –Kyrie Long / Copy Editor

Sunday, November 6

Check out the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra in the Davis Concert Hall at 4 p.m. Take some time to enjoy classical music in the afternoon to calm down before starting another week. – Josh Hartman / Staff Writer

Monday, November 7

So, election day is tomorrow. Even if you’re not a fan of either of the main party candidates, this is an important time to think about what’s going on in this country and how you may want to change it. This election season has been ridiculous to be quite honest, but if anything it’s outlined what’s wrong with the current system. Also, it’s Monday. Poor yourself a drink, relax prepare for the oncoming week and don’t forget to vote tomorrow! – Erin Granger / Staff Writer